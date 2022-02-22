Wordle cake and go-karts! — Trevor Noah celebrates his birthday in Mzansi
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah's 38th birthday weekend celebration in Mzansi looked like it was super fun.
The theme of the comedian's party was the viral video game Wordle, which Trevor has spoken much about expressing his obsession with it.
On an episode of The Daily Show in early January, Trevor revealed he was a big fan of Wordle while speaking of it being the newest internet craze.
“Everyone is playing it ... It’s like the most popular thing ever,” he said.
His cups and cake for the celebration fit the Wordle theme.
His girlfriend, American actress Minka Kelly, and close friends, author Khaya Dlanga, Kaya 959 DJ Sizwe Dhlomo, 947 breakfast host Anele Mdoda, brand and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana and Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana were some of the guests present at his celebration.
Anele's six-year-old son Alakhe also had fun with his “uncles” and got to carry the trophy after their go-kart race experience.
The group of friends also enjoyed some indoor fun activities playing card games, TV games, and dancing the night away.
Take a look at some of the pictures and videos below:
We’re still at it. Khaya & I just had a spectacular crash! Peep. https://t.co/IBO7wWFK04 pic.twitter.com/2wN48XKfav— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 20, 2022
We did cups for Trevor Noah’s birthday this weekend pic.twitter.com/qcJ2i1P9C1— PACKAGING GUY (@hobo_group) February 21, 2022
“Shoulder & shoulder, de man dem dance like so…” cc @Anele @LekauSehoana pic.twitter.com/C6OJEL1h7e— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 20, 2022
While not many people have caught wind of Trevor Noah's travels to SA from America, he has recently been visiting the country more often lately.
In early January, his friends shared images of their hotel stay, bowling and poolside experience from their getaway in Cape Town.
