Former Big Brother Mzansi star B.U says he'd love to date Venus after #BBM
Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Luthando “B.U.” Mthembu says his eviction from the show won't stop him from pursuing housemate Thobeka “Venus” Mtshali in real life.
In Sunday's eviction episode, B.U left the house in a double eviction and saw many tweeps lamenting how they would no longer witness the aspiring musician's romance.
When asked if he was willing to pursue relations with Venus outside the Big Brother House during an interview with TshisaLIVE, B.U exclaimed, “Hell Yes!”
“She's the right type of weird, she's my type of weird. I feel like she gets me and vice versa and if something happens that's positive from this, then great, and if not then I'm just living life and seeing what happens,” he said.
B.U said it was not easy exploring a relationship on camera, especially as he had not done so in his private life for a while.
“It was weird for me because I haven't been that vulnerable like that in a long time, let alone on television. But it's a beautiful thing that I learnt about myself ... I pursued it and was OK with the ramifications that came with that.”
B.U admitted that he felt their relationship might have cost him his chance of winning the R2m grand prize.
However, he's glad to have stayed true to himself and his feelings throughout the competition.
“My loss of focus on the bag [led to my eviction] ... as much as my connection was so dope and so real with Venus it did throw off my entire game and I don't think the audience wanted to see a lovey-dovey me, they probably wanted to see a savage me, doing the most. Tapping this, tapping that. All over the show but I'm not that guy, I've been that guy and right now at this stage in my life I'm never going to go back.”
Now that he's out of the competition and back to reality, B.U plans to capitalise on the attention he has by releasing music and attempting to get into the broadcasting industry while rooting for his lover to continue in the show.