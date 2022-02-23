TshisaLIVE

Former Big Brother Mzansi star B.U says he'd love to date Venus after #BBM

23 February 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
B.U hopes to see his romance with Venus continue outside the Big Brother house.
B.U hopes to see his romance with Venus continue outside the Big Brother house.
Image: Suppled/ Twitter

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Luthando “B.U.” Mthembu says his eviction from the show won't stop him from pursuing housemate Thobeka “Venus” Mtshali in real life.

In Sunday's eviction episode, B.U left the house in a double eviction and saw many tweeps lamenting how they would no longer witness the aspiring musician's romance.

When asked if he was willing to pursue relations with Venus outside the Big Brother House during an interview with TshisaLIVE, B.U exclaimed,  “Hell Yes!”

“She's the right type of weird, she's my type of weird. I feel like she gets me and vice versa and if something happens that's positive from this, then great, and if not then I'm just living life and seeing what happens,” he said.

B.U said it was not easy exploring a relationship on camera, especially as he had not done so in his private life for a while.

“It was weird for me because I haven't been that vulnerable like that in a long time, let alone on television. But it's a beautiful thing that I learnt about myself ... I pursued it and was OK with the ramifications that came with that.”

B.U admitted that he felt their relationship might have cost him his chance of winning the R2m grand prize.

However, he's glad to have stayed true to himself and his feelings throughout the competition.

“My loss of focus on the bag [led to my eviction] ... as much as my connection was so dope and so real with Venus it did throw off my entire game and I don't think the audience wanted to see a lovey-dovey me, they probably wanted to see a savage me, doing the most. Tapping this, tapping that. All over the show but I'm not that guy, I've been that guy and right now at this stage in my life I'm never going to go back.”

Now that he's out of the competition and back to reality, B.U plans to capitalise on the attention he has by releasing music and attempting to get into the broadcasting industry while rooting for his lover to continue in the show.

Double eviction — Zino and B.U. leave ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house

“I really appreciated Yoli. She was amazing and she gave me an older sister. I’ve never had that before,” Zino as he bid farewell to the reality ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Dinkybliss says she heard a voice tell her she would be evicted from ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

"While people in the house thought I was being negative, I was readying myself of something I already knew would happen."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Dinky and Mvelo become first housemates to leave #BBM

From twerking to tears and astonishment. Here's what happened during the #BBM eviction.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Plot twist — Two new housemates join #BBM as things get interesting

There were no eliminations this week as two new faces joined #BBM.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years TshisaLIVE
  2. Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Like our tyres disappear in potholes’ — Mbalula dragged for saying Sho Madjozi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | MaKhumalo on her #RHOD debut and facing social media criticism TshisaLIVE
  5. Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...