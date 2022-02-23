Former Big Brother Mzansi star B.U says he'd love to date Venus after #BBM

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Luthando “B.U.” Mthembu says his eviction from the show won't stop him from pursuing housemate Thobeka “Venus” Mtshali in real life.

In Sunday's eviction episode, B.U left the house in a double eviction and saw many tweeps lamenting how they would no longer witness the aspiring musician's romance.

When asked if he was willing to pursue relations with Venus outside the Big Brother House during an interview with TshisaLIVE, B.U exclaimed, “Hell Yes!”

“She's the right type of weird, she's my type of weird. I feel like she gets me and vice versa and if something happens that's positive from this, then great, and if not then I'm just living life and seeing what happens,” he said.

B.U said it was not easy exploring a relationship on camera, especially as he had not done so in his private life for a while.

“It was weird for me because I haven't been that vulnerable like that in a long time, let alone on television. But it's a beautiful thing that I learnt about myself ... I pursued it and was OK with the ramifications that came with that.”