Hungani and wife Stephanie Ndlovu star in film they co-produced
Congratulations are in order for Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu after they announced their latest film Love Locked; The Chaos Of Love.
Taking to Instagram, Stephanie shared that not only will they be leading the cast but they produced it through their production company.
“So excited to have been part of this amazing project. As both an actor and production company. Working with such a talented bunch of souls is so rewarding. Can’t wait to see all that this love project will bring our way.”
The movie follows Tiyani and Zaria’s passionate, loving relationship starting to crumble as the uncertainty of the future drives Tiyani into an abyss of hopelessness and despair. As days become longer and harder, will Zaria’s love and benevolence be enough to save Tiyani from his mental lockdown?
The film has been selected for the UK's Latest Visions' International Women's Day Film Festival from March 4 to 13.
The pair have their own YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, that was recently part of the YouTube Black Voices Fund Class of 2022 list. They have a production company that has done work on MTV, and have also done short films.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Hungani said they were very intentional about the content they were putting out and didn't want to just ride the wave.
“Us having a voice is definitely something we are conscious about and the impact of that voice is something we want to control. Its important for us to work on projects in a strategic manner so when things happen, people are able to see the progress, but also the consistency of what we are about.
“We are about faith, family and building an empire so when you see the previous things we've worked on they are in some way, shape or form linked to one anther in terms of our morals and values.”
