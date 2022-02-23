Jub Jub apologised to Amanda Du-Pont for ‘raping’ her — reports

Actress Amanda Du-Pont allegedly claimed musician and media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has previously admitted to raping her and asked for forgiveness.

Sowetan reported they had seen Amanda's criminal case statement submitted to the Brixton police station where she opened a rape case against the Uyajola 99 host on February 10.

Amanda alleges in the statement that Jub Jub contacted her through a mediator after he was released from jail for culpable homicide in 2017. They later met and this when the musician allegedly gave his apology.

“I met with him [Maarohanye], and asked him if he knew or acknowledged he had raped me. He said yes. I asked him why he raped me and all he could say was that he was sorry,” stated DuPont said in her statement.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told TshisaLIVE that though he could confirm a rape case was opened on February 10, he was not at liberty to discuss the matter or share the suspect's details as the matter was being investigated.

“There is a rape case opened on February 10 and it' is under investigation. No arrests have been made so far,” he said.