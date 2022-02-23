TshisaLIVE

Jub Jub apologised to Amanda Du-Pont for ‘raping’ her — reports

23 February 2022 - 14:30 By Joy Mphande
Amanda Du-Pont's criminal case statement claim Jub Jub allegedly admitted to raping her.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub/ Amanda du-Pont

Actress Amanda Du-Pont allegedly claimed musician and media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has previously admitted to raping her and asked for forgiveness.

Sowetan reported they had seen Amanda's criminal case statement submitted to the Brixton police station where she opened a rape case against the Uyajola 99 host on February 10.

Amanda alleges in the statement that Jub Jub contacted her through a mediator after he was released from jail for culpable homicide in 2017. They later met and this when the musician allegedly gave his apology.

“I met with him [Maarohanye], and asked him if he knew or acknowledged he had raped me. He said yes. I asked him why he raped me and all he could say was that he was sorry,” stated DuPont said in her statement.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told TshisaLIVE that though he could confirm a rape case was opened on February 10, he was not at liberty to discuss the matter or share the suspect's details as the matter was being investigated.

“There is a rape case opened on February 10 and it' is under investigation. No arrests have been made so far,” he said.

In December 2021, following Jub Jub's comments about his relationship with Amanda during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill, the actress revealed in a 17-minute long video that Jub Jub allegedly raped her multiple times for two years while they were together. 

“I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. The only thing I did wrong was keep quiet,” Amanda captioned the post.

Jub Jub later issued a public apology on his Instagram page but denied raping Amanda.

“In the aftermath of the release of my interview with Mac G, I have taken some time to rewatch the interview and reflect on my words, specifically my exchange with Mac G regarding Ms Amanda Du-Pont.

“It was inappropriate for me to discuss the intimate details of my relationship with Ms Du-Pont in public. I deeply regret the incident. I wish to apologise unreservedly to Amanda for the humiliation and hurt I caused her,” he wrote.

