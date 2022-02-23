'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after winning an award in Paris

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has gushed over his partner and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho after winning an award in Paris for her latest short film.

Mmabatho's film Desmond’s Not Here Anymore scoped the award for best short film for change at Paris International Film Festival.

The film, which was released last year, tells the story of Abigail (played by American actress Yolonda Ross) who battles moving her elderly mother with dementia out from the family home.

When her mother unconsciously haunts her by continually questioning Desmond's whereabouts it forces her to finally face the question. The mother can't remember, the daughter can't forget.

Taking to social media, Mmabatho said news of winning an award for breakfast goes down good.