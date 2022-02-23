TshisaLIVE

'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after winning an award in Paris

23 February 2022 - 12:00
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has gushed over his partner and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho after winning an award in Paris for her latest short film. 

Mmabatho's film Desmond’s Not Here Anymore scoped the award for best short film for change at Paris International Film Festival. 

The film, which was released last year, tells the story of Abigail (played by American actress Yolonda Ross) who battles moving her elderly mother with dementia out from the family home. 

When her mother unconsciously haunts her by continually questioning Desmond's whereabouts it forces her to finally face the question. The mother can't remember, the daughter can't forget.

Taking to social media, Mmabatho said news of winning an award for breakfast goes down good.

“You continue to make us proud as both a country and black people,” said Ndlozi, letting out a heart emoji. 

Other awards the shot film has scoped include the 2021 HollyShorts Screenplay Contest award. 

Speaking to SowetanLIVE about the film last year, Mmabatho sang Lindiwe Suttle Müller-Westernhagen's praises for being the film's scriptwriter. 

Lindiwe is the daughter of veteran talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

“Reading the Desmond’s Not Here Anymore script was an experience in its own right,” Montsho said at the time. 

“Lindiwe’s writing is breathtaking, and her way with characters and world-building is reminiscent of Toni Morrison; it invites you to walk hand-in-hand with each character as they work through their personal horrors in search of true healing.”

On social media, many users also showered Mmabatho with congratulatory messages for the latest award. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

