SNAPS | Safari & animal print! Inside Tamaryn Green's 'wild' bachelorette party
Mzansi has just about recovered from the beauty it witnessed at former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and her fiancé Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo Umembeso's ceremony last year and her wedding is almost here.
Showing that it's only a matter of days before she waltzes down the aisle to say “I do” to the love of her life, Tamaryn took to social media to share photos from her “safari” themed bachelorette party.
The model and medical doctor invited her bridal squad on a wild adventure as she bid farewell to her maiden name at the weekend.
Miss SA 2020 runner-up Natasha Joubert and Tamaryn's cousin, 7de Laan actor Beata Bena Green, were among the group of ladies that spent the weekend in a national park, where they partied the night away before starting the next day with sunrise game drive.
“Thank you to all the ladies and bride squad for an incredible bachelorette weekend. It was truly something special. I have so much love for you all,” Tamaryn captioned a photo from the weekend.
Ze proposed to the beauty queen while on their baecation at the exclusive Sweni Lodge in the Kruger National Park last year.
Tamaryn announced she was dating the Johannesburg businessman in October 2018. The pair had a breathtakingly beautiful Umembeso ceremony in October last year.
Taking to her Instagram, the former Miss SA expressed her excitement for her upcoming wedding day.
“Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. Nothing like a weekend away with loved ones to lift the spirits and remind you how blessed you are. This year started off very tough and unexpectedly so ... with a new environment, busy work hours and just a lot going on, I found myself very distracted by the difficulties and struggling to enjoy and appreciate the moments leading up to one of the most special days of my life. Thank you to my ladies for making me feel so special and getting the excitement going. God is so good.#bacheloretteweekend,” she wrote.
