SNAPS | Safari & animal print! Inside Tamaryn Green's 'wild' bachelorette party

Mzansi has just about recovered from the beauty it witnessed at former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and her fiancé Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo Umembeso's ceremony last year and her wedding is almost here.

Showing that it's only a matter of days before she waltzes down the aisle to say “I do” to the love of her life, Tamaryn took to social media to share photos from her “safari” themed bachelorette party.

The model and medical doctor invited her bridal squad on a wild adventure as she bid farewell to her maiden name at the weekend.

Miss SA 2020 runner-up Natasha Joubert and Tamaryn's cousin, 7de Laan actor Beata Bena Green, were among the group of ladies that spent the weekend in a national park, where they partied the night away before starting the next day with sunrise game drive.

“Thank you to all the ladies and bride squad for an incredible bachelorette weekend. It was truly something special. I have so much love for you all,” Tamaryn captioned a photo from the weekend.

Check out the snaps below: