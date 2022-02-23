Top five powerful quotes from late rapper Riky Rick's well of wisdom
Since the news of Riky Rick's death broke, tweeps have been nostalgic, taking us back to some of the moments they will remember the rapper by.
The 34-year-old wasn't just loved for his music and street cred, he had a way with words such that his old videos have been trending on Twitter.
The rapper's brand became synonymous with fashion because of his style and love for fine clothes and culture. He became an icon for all the cool kids and a light for upcoming artists whom he embraced publicly.
A loved feature of his live performances was the seemingly impromptu motivational speeches he would give — sometimes mid-song. Riky never shied away from dropping pearls of wisdom for his fans no matter how lit the vibe was at the club or festival.
Here are some of our favourite pearls from the quality human being that was Rikhado:
“It costs zero to show somebody love”
Not Riky Rick Makhado 💔💔😔😌 pic.twitter.com/Qe7MpvSTKY— Philan Chris Ngcobo 👤🇿🇦 (@Chris_Philan) February 23, 2022
“Never feel like you don't belong in SA”
Most of the Bosszonke hitmaker moments were in his concerts. Anyone who has been to his concerts know he never missed an opportunity to leave concert goers inspired.
“Give it to God”
Riky was always vocal about his battle with chronic depression and he often shared motivational videos on his socials.
“if there is anything that is telling you you can’t make it through, anything that looks too heavy to carry, give it to God”— Le rata depth gore. (@Ketso28) February 23, 2022
-Riky Rick 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/k6ILPWLkwh
“Support upcoming artist”
The rapper supported artists on the up. He would be most remembered for holding his protégé Uncle Vinny by the hand.
His last message to the world 😭😭💔💔🕊️🕊️— Ikhehla le china (@IkhehlaLeChina) February 23, 2022
.
Ricky Rick | Makhado | Riky rick | cotton fest#Restinpiecerikyrick#RestInPeacerickyrick pic.twitter.com/TRQqDP0OxD
“Have faith; Take care of your people in 2022"
A tweep picked up the rapper's ques in a few videos that were taken recently, he repeated the words “If you never hear from me again, I love you.”
Communication is about being a good listener more than just being able to get your point across, we just didn’t listen Ricky Rick pic.twitter.com/PFN8NzFx88— Spangie (@ayis84) February 23, 2022
In 2020, the rapper opened up about his struggle with depression after his father died.
The star, who took a break from live performances a few years ago to deal with depression, told listeners of his podcast series LAB LIVE that he suffered from “chronic depression” and was on a “destructive path” after losing his dad.
Heartbroken fans all over Mzansi, have taken to their TLs to express their shock and sadness at the rapper's untimely passing.