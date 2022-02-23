Top five powerful quotes from late rapper Riky Rick's well of wisdom

Since the news of Riky Rick's death broke, tweeps have been nostalgic, taking us back to some of the moments they will remember the rapper by.

The 34-year-old wasn't just loved for his music and street cred, he had a way with words such that his old videos have been trending on Twitter.

The rapper's brand became synonymous with fashion because of his style and love for fine clothes and culture. He became an icon for all the cool kids and a light for upcoming artists whom he embraced publicly.

A loved feature of his live performances was the seemingly impromptu motivational speeches he would give — sometimes mid-song. Riky never shied away from dropping pearls of wisdom for his fans no matter how lit the vibe was at the club or festival.

Here are some of our favourite pearls from the quality human being that was Rikhado:

“It costs zero to show somebody love”