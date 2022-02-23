TshisaLIVE

Top five powerful quotes from late rapper Riky Rick's well of wisdom

23 February 2022 - 19:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Riky Rick died on Wednesday.
Rapper Riky Rick died on Wednesday.
Image: Instagram/ Riky Rick

Since the news of Riky Rick's death broke, tweeps have been nostalgic, taking us back to some of the moments they will remember the rapper by. 

The 34-year-old wasn't just loved for his music and street cred, he had a way with words such that his old videos have been trending on Twitter.

The rapper's brand became synonymous with fashion because of his style and love for fine clothes and culture. He became an icon for all the cool kids and a light for upcoming artists whom he embraced publicly.

A loved feature of his live performances was the seemingly impromptu motivational speeches he would give  — sometimes mid-song. Riky never shied away from dropping pearls of wisdom for his fans no matter how lit the vibe was at the club or festival. 

Here are some of our favourite pearls from the quality human being that was Rikhado:

“It costs zero to show somebody love”

“Never feel like you don't belong in SA”

Most of the Bosszonke hitmaker moments were in his concerts. Anyone who has been to his concerts know he never missed an opportunity to leave concert goers inspired.

“Give it to God”

Riky was always vocal about his battle with chronic depression and he often shared motivational videos on his socials.

“Support upcoming artist”

The rapper supported artists on the up. He would be most remembered for holding his protégé Uncle Vinny by the hand.

“Have faith; Take care of your people in 2022"

A tweep picked up the rapper's ques in a few videos that were taken recently, he repeated the words “If you never hear from me again, I love you.”

In 2020, the rapper opened up about his struggle with depression after his father died.

The star, who took a break from live performances a few years ago to deal with depression, told listeners of his podcast series LAB LIVE  that he suffered from “chronic depression” and was on a “destructive path” after losing his dad.

Heartbroken fans all over Mzansi, have taken to their TLs to express their shock and sadness at the rapper's untimely passing.

SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34

Riky Rick has died, TshisaLIVE has confirmed.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'Rest easy Boss Zonke' — Tributes pour in for late rapper Riky Rick

"Riky Rick was really a quality human at every encounter," said Pearl Thusi.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Riky Rick’s family ask for prayers and privacy as they confirm his death

"The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and ask that you please keep them in your prayers."
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34 TshisaLIVE
  2. Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Like our tyres disappear in potholes’ — Mbalula dragged for saying Sho Madjozi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | MaKhumalo on her #RHOD debut and facing social media criticism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...
Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...