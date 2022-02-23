WATCH | LV suitcases & dollars on display! Check out Andile Mpisane’s US flex
MaMkhize's son Andile Mpisane is not new to the high-end life and if it's one thing he does well it's give his followers a peek into his lavish lifestyle.
Louis V's packed, guap splashed on the ground and designer wear from top to bottom, Andile was ready to paint the US with that Mpisane guap and he took to Instagram to show off.
The Royal AM player and chairperson showed his fans he was about to splurge and go wild in the US.
He recently wrapped up his opening act performance at the St Louis leg of the Legendz of the Streetz tour. Andile shared the stage with American hip-hop giants, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Trina and several others.
Accompanying him to the US was his wealthy mom Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, who couldn't contain her excitement and pride at her son's milestone. She said this was the beginning of a new chapter for his career.
In true celeb style, mom and son were seen rubbing shoulders and partying the night away with rappers Rick Ross, Whole Slab and Nelly.
In a separate Instagram post after the concert, Andile said he was thrilled that he made history as the first South African on the Legendz on the Streetz tour. He announced another date for the tour, billed for April.
“History has been made, opening for these legends has been a beautiful experience. The tour carries on again from 1st April in Atlanta. Can’t wait to hit the stage again. Now it's time for me to go shopping.”