WATCH | LV suitcases & dollars on display! Check out Andile Mpisane’s US flex

MaMkhize's son Andile Mpisane is not new to the high-end life and if it's one thing he does well it's give his followers a peek into his lavish lifestyle.

Louis V's packed, guap splashed on the ground and designer wear from top to bottom, Andile was ready to paint the US with that Mpisane guap and he took to Instagram to show off.

The Royal AM player and chairperson showed his fans he was about to splurge and go wild in the US.

He recently wrapped up his opening act performance at the St Louis leg of the Legendz of the Streetz tour. Andile shared the stage with American hip-hop giants, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Trina and several others.

Accompanying him to the US was his wealthy mom Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, who couldn't contain her excitement and pride at her son's milestone. She said this was the beginning of a new chapter for his career.