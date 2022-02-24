Makhadzi mourns Riky Rick — blames celeb deaths on fame, fake friends & toxic fans

On her Facebook, Makhadzi penned a lengthy post describing the pain that most celebrities go through. She detailed how life in celebville meant one couldn't freely share one's woes for fear of betrayal.

“At this stage of life I will never judge anyone or any celebrity who takes their own life. We don't have people to talk to, because most of the people who are our closest friends are the ones who mostly betray us. Instead of helping us they go around bragging about our situation to prove that they know us better.”

The Red Card hitmaker added that fans were both a blessing and a curse.

“When it comes to our fans, there are those who want likes and shares by insulting and humiliating us for a situation we cannot change. I wish our fans know we are human beings like any other person. We feel pain like anyone else, especially when you find out that millions of people are making fun about a situation you cannot change. How do you survive that if you are not strong?” the singer asked.

Makhadzi encouraged people to be kind to each other.

Read full post below: