Makhadzi mourns Riky Rick — blames celeb deaths on fame, fake friends & toxic fans

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 February 2022 - 09:00
Makhadzi opened up about the pain most celebrities go through.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi

Joining many others reeling from the unexpected news of rapper Riky Rick's death on Wednesday, Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi has taken to her socials to express her sadness and plead with fans for kindness and compassion.

Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, was 34 years old.

Thousands of tributes filled the TL across different social media platforms as many expressed their shock, especially as there's speculation that the rapper took his own life.

Riky Rick’s family ask for prayers and privacy as they confirm his death

"The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and ask that you please keep them in your prayers."
20 hours ago

On her Facebook, Makhadzi penned a lengthy post describing the pain that most celebrities go through. She detailed how life in celebville meant one couldn't freely share one's woes for fear of betrayal.

“At this stage of life I will never judge anyone or any celebrity who takes their own life. We don't have people to talk to, because most of the people who are our closest friends are the ones who mostly betray us. Instead of helping us they go around bragging about our situation to prove that they know us better.”

The Red Card hitmaker added that fans were both a blessing and a curse.

“When it comes to our fans, there are those who want likes and shares by insulting and humiliating us for a situation we cannot change. I wish our fans know we are human beings like any other person. We feel pain like anyone else, especially when you find out that millions of people are making fun about a situation you cannot change. How do you survive that if you are not strong?” the singer asked.

Makhadzi encouraged people to be kind to each other.

Read full post below:

MOST CELEBRITY PAIN 😭😭 At this stage of life I will never judge anyone or any CELEBRITY who take their own life . We...

Posted by Makhadzi on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

