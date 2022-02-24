'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce feelings

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube says he's determined to speak his truth amid his legal battle with his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni.

This after a report by Sunday World revealing the former couple, who were married for eight months in 2015, were ordered by the Pretoria high court to equally share their estate.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Palesa's legal representatives about the report but they had not responded by the time this article was published.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, Sello spoke of how his children had witnessed how the divorce had affected him and revealed that he lost a lot of money due to reputational damage.

“I'm doing this for my humanity and to reclaim my dignity! My children have watched me roll over and play dead because people threatened to take my matters to the media all the time, now I'm writing my story and my own truth.

“Let God be the judge ... The reputational damage that my ex-wife caused me is insane, I won't even mention loss of revenue! God willing I'll have this matter resolved by end of March for now please allow me to vent, I have been silent for far too long,” he wrote.