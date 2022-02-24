Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu celebrate their three year anniversary

It's been three years since actors Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu walked down the aisle in the wedding of their dreams.

The couple, who started dating in 2017, met when Hungani joined e.tv soapie Scandal!. They tied the knot in February 2019.

Stephanie shared a video of their wedding day on Instagram in celebration of their third anniversary.

"Today hasn’t been the easiest of days, but just a gentle reminder; It’s still you. Three years later and forevermore. I love you, happy anniversary lover," she wrote.

The couple had an intimate wedding with their closest friends and family.

They have been open about their marriage. They took to their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, to share their story about marriage.

Stephanie said though she didn't have any illusions about marriage when she tied the knot, she didn't expect it to be a lot of work.