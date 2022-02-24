TshisaLIVE

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu celebrate their three year anniversary

24 February 2022 - 18:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows tied the knot three years ago in a beautiful intimate ceremony.
Image: Instagram/Miss Sandows via Tiyani King Baloyi

It's been three years since actors Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu walked down the aisle in the wedding of their dreams.

The couple, who started dating in 2017, met when Hungani joined e.tv soapie Scandal!. They tied the knot in February 2019.

Stephanie shared a video of their wedding day on Instagram in celebration of their third anniversary.

"Today hasn’t been the easiest of days, but just a gentle reminder; It’s still you. Three years later and forevermore. I love you, happy anniversary lover," she wrote.

The couple had an intimate wedding with their closest friends and family.

They have been open about their marriage. They  took to their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, to share their story about marriage.

Stephanie said though she didn't have any illusions about marriage when she tied the knot, she didn't expect it to be a lot of work.

"I honestly didn't expect marriage to be so much work, being married is a lot of work ... I'm not gonna lie to you and maybe for those who are watching and are married [are] like 'you only start to put in the work like five and 10 years' ... No, this marriage was work from the moment we said 'I do'. It's been a lot of work and I didn't expect it, I thought certain things would come naturally."

Hungani's experiences were different. He said growing up all he saw was his parents' example of "peace, lots of love and good times". 

"I've never heard my parents argue ... I've never seen them grumpy at each other, so I had this ideology that when you get married you've found someone where everything is compatible."

Hungani revealed they had challenges as individuals coming together as one.

