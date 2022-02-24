TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Covid won’t kill us but depression will' - Lvovo and other stars talk about depression

24 February 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
L'vovo has taken to his Instagram and said the biggest killer was not Covid but depression
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo

Musician L'vovo Derrango opened up about the struggles men 

Taking Instagram on Wednesday the musician appealed to men to speak up and stop bottling things up.  

 "Depression is real, and nobody cares about us. I always say people in the entertainment industry won't be killed by Covid but by depression. If there is anything we did wrong to our government or our leaders, we apologise."

In the clip L'vovo tagged the president and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

Singer Tshego took to his Instagram and shared he was going through a range of emotions since he found out about the rapper's death.

"Eish boy. I’ve cried. Now I’m angry. What do you do when your brother calls you in tears and says he’s failed? How does my role model care more about what people think about him over allowing himself to be human? I’ll never understand it, I only wish I'd been louder every time I told you to focus on you."

Musician Lady Du said she spoke to Riky who was checking up on her through a phone call

"I guess this was goodnight, I’ve felt so much pain the past few months that I’m actually numb, I don’t even know the stage I’m in now. I’m hurting because you emptied your cup to fill mine, checking up on me just yesterday, when you needed the same type love and light. I’ll always love you big bro  rest now. heaven is rich."

The rapper's alumni school Hilton Boys paid their tribute on Instagram

It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the passing of Hilton Old Boy Rikhado Makhado also known as Riky Rick. Your talent and kind words have truly inspired the Hilton community and South Africans. Thank you for everything you have done and for encouraging the boys of Hilton to follow their dreams."

 Riky Rick's greatest achievements, in addition to his music legacy, is the establishment of Cotton Festival, which was due to make a comeback in 2022 after taking a break thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

