WATCH | 'Covid won’t kill us but depression will' - Lvovo and other stars talk about depression

Musician L'vovo Derrango opened up about the struggles men

Taking Instagram on Wednesday the musician appealed to men to speak up and stop bottling things up.

"Depression is real, and nobody cares about us. I always say people in the entertainment industry won't be killed by Covid but by depression. If there is anything we did wrong to our government or our leaders, we apologise."

In the clip L'vovo tagged the president and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.