WATCH | Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her weight loss journey

Mihlali Ndamase has opened up about her banging body transformation.

In her recent YouTube video, Mihlali spoke candidly about her weight loss journey and insecurities about her body over the years saying she was proud to have achieved her body goals through eating healthily and exercising.

“I was always tiny and I never struggled with my weight growing up. I actually wanted to gain weight when I was in high school because I was insecure about how skinny I was. Especially at the beginning of high school. And then I became insecure about my hips because I felt that they were too wide. I've always had hips and I was like 'why are these things here?' Back then an athletic body was found more visually appealing,” she said.