WATCH | Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her weight loss journey
Mihlali Ndamase has opened up about her banging body transformation.
In her recent YouTube video, Mihlali spoke candidly about her weight loss journey and insecurities about her body over the years saying she was proud to have achieved her body goals through eating healthily and exercising.
“I was always tiny and I never struggled with my weight growing up. I actually wanted to gain weight when I was in high school because I was insecure about how skinny I was. Especially at the beginning of high school. And then I became insecure about my hips because I felt that they were too wide. I've always had hips and I was like 'why are these things here?' Back then an athletic body was found more visually appealing,” she said.
Mihlali recalled gaining weight from 2018 as she was emotional after having lost her father and went through what she describes as a terrible break-up and looked to alcohol and food as a source of comfort.
“In 2020 when I was wearing the black dress for my birthday, I think that was the biggest I had ever been in my life. Maybe at the time, I had gained weight I was very content with who I am. My confidence levels were very high.”
The YouTuber has had to defend herself against trolls prying into her body changes over the years and claims that she had undergone surgery to lose weight.
If only you knew I'm terrified I am to go under the knife, hence why I opted to diet till I reach my body goals, but go off mami ✨ https://t.co/jMo9qOQYy9— Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) January 3, 2022
Mihlali admitted that people on social media had contributed to her not being fond of her body.
“If you've been a certain size your entire life there are certain shops that you go to. Those little things made me hate my body a bit more. Even things like going to shoots and stylish sourcing dresses for me that didn't fit made me hate my body even more and the people on social media.”
