Gigi Lamayne U-turns back to hip-hop with new album

When Gigi Lamayne announced she was cutting ties with hip-hop late last year she caused a stir with some people wondering what brought on the decision.

Fast forward to now and Gigi Lamayne has a new hip-hop album she has just wrapped up, titled Set In Stone.

With six albums under he belt, her seventh is one she is most proud of. If you are religious at all seven represents completeness or fullness and that's what the rapper feels about her project.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi was excited at the prospects of people hearing her dabble in other genres.

“I've got some amazing features on it, so I'm really excited about it, I know people have been anticipating hearing Gigi. So much has happened in my life and I'm excited about it. We've been previewing this stuff online and people have been going crazy over it.”