TshisaLIVE

'I wish this wasn’t your reality' — Bontle Modiselle pens a letter to Riky Rick's wife Bianca

25 February 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Bontle Modiselle symphathises with Riky Rick's wife Bianca.
Media personality Bontle Modiselle symphathises with Riky Rick's wife Bianca.
Image: Instagram/ Bontle Modiselle

Choreographer and media personality Bontle Modiselle has penned a heartfelt message to Riky Rick's wife Bianca after his death. 

Riky Rick died on Wednesday morning.

In the open letter to the widow shared on Instagram, Bontle sympathised with Bianca, speaking of the “unbearable” weight she was yet to face.

“I’m so sorry Bianca, for everything. I’m so sorry for your children, your family. I wish this wasn’t your reality. The thought of what you’re left to face is unbearable.

“I wish it was different. No words can be enough. May you be wrapped in our prayers for you. God, may your presence be felt now more than ever!” she wrote.

Former The Real Housewives for Johannesburg star and businesswoman Olwethu Leshabane took to her timeline sharing the same sentiments. 

“Lifting you up Bianca. I can’t imagine your pain. I’m so sorry Sis.” she wrote.

In his tribute post, actor Kay Sibiya called for Mzansi to keep Bianca and her family in their prayers.

“Numb. In all our prayers let’s remember to uphold Bianca and the children.”

Riky Rick and Bianca got married in 2014 and had two children, a son they had together and a daughter from Bianca's previous relationship.

Bianca was noted for maintaining a low profile on social platforms.

After pursuing a career in advertising she became a full-time business manager overseeing the family's business endeavours, among them their Legends Barber franchise.

MORE:

'Rest easy Boss Zonke' — Tributes pour in for late rapper Riky Rick

"Riky Rick was really a quality human at every encounter," said Pearl Thusi.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick

Cassper Nyovest is heartbroken over the death of his former friend, rapper Riky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'So this was your way of saying goodbye?' — Riky Rick’s last tweet has fans shaken

The brief tweet, which has been interpreted by some to mean the rapper was saying his goodbyes, was shared on Wednesday at 3.20am
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Riky Rick's lyrics about wanting to give up come to light after his passing

"Hoping they never call mama with bad news coz she told me I’m surrounded by bad dudes."
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34 TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Could have been me’ — Concern over Minnie Dlamini and Black Coffee's cryptic ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...