'I wish this wasn’t your reality' — Bontle Modiselle pens a letter to Riky Rick's wife Bianca

Choreographer and media personality Bontle Modiselle has penned a heartfelt message to Riky Rick's wife Bianca after his death.

Riky Rick died on Wednesday morning.

In the open letter to the widow shared on Instagram, Bontle sympathised with Bianca, speaking of the “unbearable” weight she was yet to face.

“I’m so sorry Bianca, for everything. I’m so sorry for your children, your family. I wish this wasn’t your reality. The thought of what you’re left to face is unbearable.

“I wish it was different. No words can be enough. May you be wrapped in our prayers for you. God, may your presence be felt now more than ever!” she wrote.