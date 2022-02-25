'I wish this wasn’t your reality' — Bontle Modiselle pens a letter to Riky Rick's wife Bianca
Choreographer and media personality Bontle Modiselle has penned a heartfelt message to Riky Rick's wife Bianca after his death.
Riky Rick died on Wednesday morning.
In the open letter to the widow shared on Instagram, Bontle sympathised with Bianca, speaking of the “unbearable” weight she was yet to face.
“I’m so sorry Bianca, for everything. I’m so sorry for your children, your family. I wish this wasn’t your reality. The thought of what you’re left to face is unbearable.
“I wish it was different. No words can be enough. May you be wrapped in our prayers for you. God, may your presence be felt now more than ever!” she wrote.
Former The Real Housewives for Johannesburg star and businesswoman Olwethu Leshabane took to her timeline sharing the same sentiments.
“Lifting you up Bianca. I can’t imagine your pain. I’m so sorry Sis.” she wrote.
In his tribute post, actor Kay Sibiya called for Mzansi to keep Bianca and her family in their prayers.
“Numb. In all our prayers let’s remember to uphold Bianca and the children.”
Riky Rick and Bianca got married in 2014 and had two children, a son they had together and a daughter from Bianca's previous relationship.
Bianca was noted for maintaining a low profile on social platforms.
After pursuing a career in advertising she became a full-time business manager overseeing the family's business endeavours, among them their Legends Barber franchise.
