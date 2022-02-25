'I'm not ready to let go yet' — Cassper breaks his silence over Riky Rick's death

Cassper Nyovest has broken his silence about Riky Rick's death, which rocked the music industry to its core.

The rapper's family confirmed he died early on Wednesday. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE they asked for privacy and prayers.

Taking to his socials on Friday, Cassper shared a snap of them together. Riky was embracing him and he said he could feel the love the rapper had for him.

He expressed how hard it was to come to terms with the rapper's death because he was not ready to part with him.

“This is probably my favourite picture of us. There's a lil funny story to it. As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky crept up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask 'Which one is this one now' lol.”