'I'm not ready to let go yet' — Cassper breaks his silence over Riky Rick's death
Cassper Nyovest has broken his silence about Riky Rick's death, which rocked the music industry to its core.
The rapper's family confirmed he died early on Wednesday. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE they asked for privacy and prayers.
Taking to his socials on Friday, Cassper shared a snap of them together. Riky was embracing him and he said he could feel the love the rapper had for him.
He expressed how hard it was to come to terms with the rapper's death because he was not ready to part with him.
“This is probably my favourite picture of us. There's a lil funny story to it. As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky crept up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask 'Which one is this one now' lol.”
Cassper added that when he heard Riky's voice he relaxed.
“I had to put my guard down and chill cause it was him. I don't remember what he said in this interview, but I know he was showing love like he always would. I'm not ready to let go yet, it's all still a shock, but what I shared with this man was real and we both knew it. My brother! To be continued.”
The pair had a bromance out of this world publicly and privately until news of their relationship fallout came to light in 2019.
An old interview of Cassper on YFM‘s The Banques And Venom Show resurfaced on Wednesday, where the rapper was reminiscent about how Riky Rick was loyal to him when they were still on good terms and hoped to one day make amends.
“I can’t even slap n*ggas for my goddam self ... He slapped this guy and the story never came out, it just stayed between us. I searched on Twitter ... No-one knows about this sh*t and that’s one of the dope things Riky ever done for me. He’s a f*cking dope guy,” Cassper said.
“The Riky one is very sad, that was my brother, and I keep saying that it hurts because I never thought there’d be a day where I don’t speak to Riky. And what hurts more is that I never thought there would be a day where I don’t want to speak to Riky.”
