King Monada reflects: 'I feel so proud for never giving up on myself'

25 February 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
King Monada shared his before and after fame snap with his fans
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

Limpopo-born superstar King Monada has shared his before and after fame snap as inspiration for his followers.

He has cemented his name as a musician in Mzansi and has an impressive catalogue of songs, including Ska bora Moreki and Idibala Malwede.

With a mansion and expensive whips to boot, the musician couldn't be more proud of his wins.

Monada took to Facebook to share that he can't wait for his housewarming on March 5. 

“There have been hard days and there have been challenges in my life, but I look back at those days and feel proud for never giving up on myself.”

His followers praised him because he has come a long way.

The musician has been sharing details of the house with his followers, taking them on the journey to his dream home. Once the mansion is completed he will invite people for a housewarming party.

“I never said I'll work on a big project such as this ... Two steps to go then we are done. You are all invited to my housewarming on November 26 2035. Yes 2035,” he wrote.

The Limpopo-based artist, who first captured Mzansi's attention with his song Moreki, hails from Tzaneen.

In an interview with eNCA two years ago he said he was proud to be flying the Limpopo flag high and had been invited to places such as the UK since Malwede was released .

“I was surprised at the support the music has received, because as an artist from Limpopo there are not many of us that are considered “big” artists. It takes a while for us to get the response that I am getting.”

There have been hard days, and there have been some challenges in my life, but I now look back at those days and feel so proud for never giving up on myself😊🙏❤🥂🍾🥂🍾 05 March 2022 Issa Date💯✌

Posted by King Monada on Thursday, February 24, 2022

