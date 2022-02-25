MaMkhize beams as Andile Mpisane lands on billboard in Times Square, New York

Andile Mpisane is in high spirits after appearing on a billboard in Times Square.

While on the Legendz of The Streets Tour in America, Andile has been the opening act for renowned rappers Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina performing his latest single Ubala.

Celebrating the milestone, the musician and soccer star took to his timeline on Thursday expressing his gratitude.

“This moment right here is everything to me, I do not take it for granted. Dreams really do come true and I am forever grateful for this opportunity.” he wrote.