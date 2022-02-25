MaMkhize beams as Andile Mpisane lands on billboard in Times Square, New York
Andile Mpisane is in high spirits after appearing on a billboard in Times Square.
While on the Legendz of The Streets Tour in America, Andile has been the opening act for renowned rappers Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina performing his latest single Ubala.
Celebrating the milestone, the musician and soccer star took to his timeline on Thursday expressing his gratitude.
“This moment right here is everything to me, I do not take it for granted. Dreams really do come true and I am forever grateful for this opportunity.” he wrote.
Andile's mother, reality TV star and business woman Shauwn "“MaMkhize” Mkhize who accompanied him on the trip, was beaming with pride and donned a matching orange fur jacket and black pants to match the billboard in support of him.
“Proud Moment. I’m truly at a loss for words. Seeing my prince @andilempisane10 on a billboard in Times Square has been the highlight of this trip. I made sure I rocked my black and orange to support him.” she wrote.
MaMkhize continued speaking on how their experience in the states had brought them closer together.
“This trip has certainly brought us closer together. Witnessing him spread his wings and fly has been a beautiful moment. I’ll forever cherish these memories, they are entrenched in my heart.” she wrote.