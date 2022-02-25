TshisaLIVE

MaMkhize beams as Andile Mpisane lands on billboard in Times Square, New York

25 February 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Andile Mpisane graces a billboard in Times Square. while on the Legendz of The Streets Tour.
Andile Mpisane graces a billboard in Times Square. while on the Legendz of The Streets Tour.
Image: Instagram/ Andile Mpisane

Andile Mpisane is in high spirits after appearing on a billboard in Times Square.

While on the Legendz of The Streets Tour in America, Andile has been the opening act for renowned rappers Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina performing his latest single Ubala.

Celebrating the milestone, the musician and soccer star took to his timeline on Thursday expressing his gratitude.

“This moment right here is everything to me, I do not take it for granted. Dreams really do come true and I am forever grateful for this opportunity.” he wrote.

Andile's mother, reality TV star and business woman Shauwn "“MaMkhize” Mkhize who accompanied him on the trip, was beaming with pride and donned a matching orange fur jacket and black pants to match the billboard in support of him.

“Proud Moment. I’m truly at a loss for words. Seeing my prince @andilempisane10 on a billboard in Times Square has been the highlight of this trip. I made sure I rocked my black and orange to support him.” she wrote. 

MaMkhize continued speaking on how their experience in the states had brought them closer together.

“This trip has certainly brought us closer together. Witnessing him spread his wings and fly has been a beautiful moment. I’ll forever cherish these memories, they are entrenched in my heart.” she wrote. 

WATCH | LV suitcases & dollars on display! Check out Andile Mpisane’s US flex

"History has been made, opening for these legends has been a beautiful experience," Andile Mpisane said.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Because I can’ — MaMkhize, Andile Mpisane mingle with US stars

MaMkhize rubbed shoulders with US rappers Rick Ross and Nelly and others while she cheered Andile Mpisane.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

‘I can’t wait to meet you’ — Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia confirms pregnancy

"You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ooh la la! Andile Mpisane and his wife celebrate 1-month anniversary

"... and 10 months later ... Happy one month of marriage."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34 TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Could have been me’ — Concern over Minnie Dlamini and Black Coffee's cryptic ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...