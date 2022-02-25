Listen up, here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Radio Awards

With entries poised to open, it’s time to get amped for the 2022 edition of the Radio Awards.

For more than over a decade, the Radio Awards have honoured outstanding achievements and innovation in the SA radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and broadcasting professionals to strive towards. It’s an annual awards programme that's respected for being credible, well-judged, fair and transparent.

“We are delighted to once again host the premier awards programme, celebrating the country’s finest talent in radio broadcasting,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which owns the Radio Awards.

“Radio has played such an important part in keeping people informed and feeling connected during the pandemic. It remains one of the most accessible platforms for engaging millions of South Africans.”

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Radio Awards:

Entries open soon

With categories celebrating everyone from in-front-of-the mic presenters to behind-the-scenes producers, the Radio Awards recognise excellence in all spheres of the industry. Click here to view the full list of entry categories for 2022.

Entries open on March 16 and close on May 31.

Radio fans stand a chance to win too

The fan favourite My Station competition is back. This competition gives radio audiences the opportunity to vote for their number 1 SA station with the chance to win a prize to the value of R40,000.

There’s also a bursary to be won

The Bursary Award is a proud initiative of the Radio Awards that aims to build future talent within the radio industry by providing a deserving individual with the right aptitude an opportunity to study further.

The judges are pros

Judges for the Radio Awards are selected each year based on their relevant experience and expertise within radio, contributing countless hours of their time to review the station entries.

In expanding the diversity of the panel, the organisers welcome suggestions for new judges. Nominations to the judging panel should be directed to Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa

You can tune in online for insider info

This year’s Radio Awards programme will include two online digital dialogues.

The first will take place during the entry process and will focus on how to create award-winning entries with insights from past judges and winners.

The second will take place after the awards ceremony and showcase insights and learnings from 2022’s winners.

The awards ceremony will be a hybrid affair

After two years of announcing the winners online due to the pandemic, this year’s Radio Awards will culminate in a Covid-19-conscious hybrid celebration.

The awards ceremony will take place during a gala dinner with limited physical attendance on October 1; the event will also be streamed live online.

Visit radioawards.co.za for more information.

• Get latest updates and news about the Radio Awards by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, and keep an eye out for the hashtag #SARadioAwards on social media.

This article was paid for by Arena Events.