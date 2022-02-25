TshisaLIVE

Wanna lose weight? The secret to success is in food, says Unathi Nkayi

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
25 February 2022 - 16:00
Unathi Nkayi has shared golden weight loss tips.
Unathi Nkayi has shared golden weight loss tips.
Image: Instagram/ Unathi Nkayi

After losing weight and maintaining her hot body, singer and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has shared tips for others inspired by her health journey.

There's no denying that Unathi is effectively a fitness bunny owing to all the time she spends in the gym

The hot mommy recently took to her Instagram to reiterate that hot bodies like hers aren't made in the gym but the kitchen. Unathi told her followers the secret to weight loss and maintaining a lean body was food.

“You always ask me to share what I eat and as imperfect as I am in that aspect I do know you cannot gym out a bad diet,” she explained.

“I try to eat clean most of the week. I try to eat things that are as close to their origin as possible as found on earth. So I opt for sweet potato, potato and rice as my carb options as opposed to pasta and bread. I have become lactose intolerant which amuses my lil' humans because I love ice-cream, cheese, yoghurt, etc but I have to avoid those things.”

The media personality highlighted sugar as an enemy to anyone seeking to pursue a healthy lifestyle. She ended her golden tips post by adding alcohol is bad for people trying to lose weight, adding that while she drinks it, she does so wisely and has made water her best friend.

“Sugar is the most ageing property we consume as humans and in the top three most addictive substances in the world. Up there with cocaine. I try to consume only natural sugars even though I have a severe sweet tooth inherited from Ma Moms. Alcohol — I consume that thing but wisely. Gin with juice, or water or straight. Bubbles bubbles bubbles are my fave. Water should become your best friend.”

Check out her hot body for inspo below:

Inspiring moments from Mzansi's female faces who encouraged #bodypositive

SA Celebs reminded us of the importance of loving your body.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Unathi Nkayi reveals her secret to happiness!

Its Unathi Nkayi's guide to fabulosity! Chapter 1: Happiness!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Unathi Nkayi on weight loss battle: I literally had to fetch my life

#FetchYourLife: Unathi reminds women that they deserve to win the weight loss struggle.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

‘2012 vs 2021’ — Unathi Nkayi is all the body goals

"Good luck with your goals. You're worth it, beloved. I look at these pics to remind me why I started."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34 TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Could have been me’ — Concern over Minnie Dlamini and Black Coffee's cryptic ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...