WATCH | Dingaan Mokebe slams people ‘making a mockery’ out of Riky Rick’s death

Muvhango actor Dingaan Mokebe kaKhumalo has lashed out at tweeps for their insensitivity after an old painting Rasta painted of him went viral on social media.

The actor said he made a request to Rasta to paint it for him because he wanted to use is as a promo for his album.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday Dingaan did not hold back about his disappointment at some tweeps who were passing off that painting off as the late rapper Riky Rick.

“The portrait Rasta made, he made it for me last December when I released my album. He did not make the picture for Riky. The audacity you people have of taking that picture and making it a mockery out of it.”

He said people were making a mockery of the rapper's death.

“Why would you take Riky’s death and make mockery out of it? Guys Riky, was a father, Riky was a husband, Riky was a son, Riky was a brother, Riky was a friend. How do you think Riky’s family feels at this moment when you are busy circulating my picture and saying rest in peace Riky?”