WATCH | Tom Cruise greets fans in Hoedspruit, says he would love to make SA home

Forget Russia and Ukraine, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has invaded the hearts of Hoedspruit locals with his stay in the area while filming Mission: Impossible 8.

The star is staying at a private lodge in the luxury Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate and takes a helicopter to set nearby every day. Fans have started a ritual of gathering to meet him when he returns home.

In a video shared on YouTube this week by the Owtram family, Tom is seen stepping out of a helicopter to be greeted by a massive heart in the sand and excited fans.

Some stans sound like they are close to passing out in his presence while the star takes it gracefully.

He thanked his fans for coming to see him and posed for pictures.

Asked if he would like to pack it all up and move to SA permanently, Tom said it would be great.

“I would love to. It would be nice to live here permanently. We have wanted to come here for a very long time,” he said.