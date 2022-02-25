TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tom Cruise greets fans in Hoedspruit, says he would love to make SA home

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 February 2022 - 09:41
Tom Cruise shortly after landing his helicopter at a private wildlife estate in Hoedspruit, Limpopo. The veteran actor is based in the bushveld town while filming 'Mission: Impossible 8'.
Tom Cruise shortly after landing his helicopter at a private wildlife estate in Hoedspruit, Limpopo. The veteran actor is based in the bushveld town while filming 'Mission: Impossible 8'.
Image: Gillian Soames

Forget Russia and Ukraine, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has invaded the hearts of Hoedspruit locals with his stay in the area while filming Mission: Impossible 8.

The star is staying at a private lodge in the luxury Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate and takes a helicopter to set nearby every day. Fans have started a ritual of gathering to meet him when he returns home.

In a video shared on YouTube this week by the Owtram family, Tom is seen stepping out of a helicopter to be greeted by a massive heart in the sand and excited fans.

Some stans sound like they are close to passing out in his presence while the star takes it gracefully.

He thanked his fans for coming to see him and posed for pictures.

Asked if he would like to pack it all up and move to SA permanently, Tom said it would be great.

“I would love to. It would be nice to live here permanently. We have wanted to come here for a very long time,” he said.

Cruise has played the lead in the Mission Impossible films since the first movie 28 years ago.

Resident and wildlife photographer Gillian Soames told Sunday Times Tom's helicopter flies over her house every morning and night.

“The buzz is electric. And how cool is it? He chose us.”

READ MORE

Bushveld town in thrall as Tom Cruise choppers in

Move over Big Five, here comes the top gun from Hollywood.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Mzansi has the BEST reactions to Tom Cruise shooting in KZN & Limpopo

Some joked the movie will be about him standing in the queue at home affairs while the system is offline, while others said he it will be about him ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over Covid safety

Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of Covid-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new "Mission: Impossible" movie, telling crew ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34 TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Could have been me’ — Concern over Minnie Dlamini and Black Coffee's cryptic ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...