Cassper Nyovest ‘overwhelmed’ by support for sneaker and liquor businesses

26 February 2022 - 08:00
Cassper Nyovest is grateful for the support his businesses have been getting.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

While there's always a risk associated with trying a new thing or opening a new business, rapper Cassper Nyovest has been lucky that his entrepreneurial endeavours have taken off and he recently shared how grateful he was for the support.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper gave himself a pat on the back for selling products that align with his brand and personality.

Having seen great success and support from his fans since he went into the sneaker and alcohol business, the rapper said he believed his fans bought his products because he's authentic.

Low-key throwing shade at media personalities who "endorse" and help sell products they don't personally use, the rapper said his candid love for the things he sells set him apart.

"The sneaker business and the liquor business was a perfect match for me. I make dope shit I would actually wear and drink and I share it with those who have a similar taste. I'm just having fun and there's nothing that brings me joy like seeing y'all use and enjoy the products."

After seeing how well his Billiato drink has been doing, the rapper shared he was smiling all the way to the bank and thanked fans for their coins.

Cassper said seeing his businesses do well was encouraging .

"Both businesses are doing well and are already making profit, which is so encouraging because I haven't even been trading for a year. The potential is immense and I can't wait to express all these ideas I have. The support my people have given me is overwhelming."

