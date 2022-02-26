Ndlovu Youth Choir’s version of 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' will make your day

Mzansi's renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their rendition of Disney’s latest musical, Encanto's, soundtrack We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

The movie has taken the world by storm since its release in November.

It tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a vibrant town in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto.

Adding a twist to the song, the Ndlovu Youth Choir shared their rendition in English with ad-libs in a mix of SA languages.

Since its release on Facebook, the song has attracted more than 132,000 views.

Watch the video below