Ndlovu Youth Choir’s version of 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' will make your day
Mzansi's renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their rendition of Disney’s latest musical, Encanto's, soundtrack We Don’t Talk About Bruno.
The movie has taken the world by storm since its release in November.
It tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a vibrant town in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto.
Adding a twist to the song, the Ndlovu Youth Choir shared their rendition in English with ad-libs in a mix of SA languages.
Since its release on Facebook, the song has attracted more than 132,000 views.
Watch the video below
#WeDontTalkAboutBruno @Disney #encantomovie #encanto pic.twitter.com/XF1EBba2ob— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) February 21, 2022
Last year the choir covered numerous songs and collaborated with big names and brands in the country and abroad.
It released a new song with the Proteas' AB de Villiers and singer-songwriter Karen Zoid.
The song, titled The Flame, is aimed at celebrating the human spirit and bringing about unity during a difficult 2020.
The choir also teamed up with Netflix for a festive song titled Square Root of Possible from the streaming service's holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Adventure.
The song is from an American-style theatrical piece and was transformed to add an “African feel”.
It is sung in six official SA languages, namely English, Setswana, Sesotho, isiZulu, isiNdebele and sePedi.
Previously, they teamed up with US singer Pink for the rendition of A Million Dreams as part of a Unicef Changemaker 2020 fundraiser.
“It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of A Million Dreams. Though we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by Unicef’s life-saving mission of putting children first,” said Pink.
