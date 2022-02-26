TshisaLIVE

Ndlovu Youth Choir’s version of 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' will make your day

26 February 2022 - 16:00
The Ndlovu Youth Choir File photo.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir File photo.
Image: Corinna Tannian

Mzansi's renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their rendition of Disney’s latest musical, Encanto's, soundtrack We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

The movie has taken the world by storm since its release in November. 

It tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a vibrant town in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto. 

Adding a twist to the song, the Ndlovu Youth Choir shared their rendition in English with ad-libs in a mix of SA languages. 

Since its release on Facebook, the song has attracted more than 132,000 views.

Watch the video below

Last year the choir covered numerous songs and collaborated with big names and brands in the country and abroad.

It released a new song with the Proteas' AB de Villiers and singer-songwriter Karen Zoid.

The song, titled The Flame, is aimed at celebrating the human spirit and bringing about unity during a difficult 2020.

The choir also teamed up with Netflix for a festive song titled Square Root of Possible from the streaming service's holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Adventure.

The song is from an American-style theatrical piece and was transformed to add an “African feel”. 

It is sung in six official SA languages, namely English, Setswana, Sesotho, isiZulu, isiNdebele and sePedi.

Previously, they teamed up with US singer Pink for the rendition of A Million Dreams as part of a Unicef Changemaker 2020 fundraiser.

“It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of A Million Dreams. Though we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by Unicef’s life-saving mission of putting children first,” said Pink.

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ with a twist

The Ndlovu Youth Choir released their rendition of the song with a twist.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Mzansi youth choir pays tribute to Nightbirde — the singer is honoured

"I was holding back tears as I listened. How moving! What an honour," the singer said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Disney here we come: Ndlovu Youth Choir to feature in spectacular production

The world has truly become an oyster for the Ndlovu Youth Choir who are set to feature in a spectacular new Disney production.
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Could have been me’ — Concern over Minnie Dlamini and Black Coffee's cryptic ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'You continue to make us proud': Ndlozi gushes over Mmabatho Montsho after ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Riky Rick's lyrics about wanting to give up come to light after his passing TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...