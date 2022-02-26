SNAPS | Life-size cartoons and lots of balloons — Inside Theo Kgosinkwe’s daughter’s 1st birthday
Doting parents Vourne and Theo Kgosinkwe threw the cutest first birthday party for their baby girl Sky.
Their cute princess was surrounded by hundreds of colourful balloons and life-size cartoon characters as her parents and close family and friends celebrated her milestone.
Dressed in a matching tutu skirt with her mother - designed by her aunty, singer and designer Nhlanhla Nciza - and a white vest, Sky had the cutest ponytails with white ribbons as accessories.
Overcome with Joy, Vourne said: "I know Sky will never remember this Day but I will never forget it I celebrate you now and forever."
Joining the many fans who wished Sky happy days and long life in the comments section, Nhlanhla gushed about how cute lil' miss thang looked.
"She's the prettiest, cutest princess," she wrote.
The party was held at Pere House, a popular spot for kiddie' birthday celebrations as former Miss SA Ntando Kunene recently hosted her son's birthday party there.
Here are some snaps from Sky's first birthday party:
Sky is the apple of her mother and father's eye.
The lovebirds recently hosted a second celebration of their union.
Having had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2020 thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple decided to have another event to celebrate their union with friends and family who couldn't make it the first time around.
The star-studded event happened at the Shepstone Gardens and saw some of our favourite celebrities, including one half of Mafikizolo Nhlanhla Nciza, singer Leanne Kistan-Dlamini and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Brinnette Seopela, among thosedressed in colourful attire.
The blushing bride and her hubby had two outfit changes from the white wedding gown and tuxedo to bold Tswana-printed traditional attire.
