SNAPS | Life-size cartoons and lots of balloons — Inside Theo Kgosinkwe’s daughter’s 1st birthday

Doting parents Vourne and Theo Kgosinkwe threw the cutest first birthday party for their baby girl Sky.

Their cute princess was surrounded by hundreds of colourful balloons and life-size cartoon characters as her parents and close family and friends celebrated her milestone.

Dressed in a matching tutu skirt with her mother - designed by her aunty, singer and designer Nhlanhla Nciza - and a white vest, Sky had the cutest ponytails with white ribbons as accessories.

Overcome with Joy, Vourne said: "I know Sky will never remember this Day but I will never forget it I celebrate you now and forever."

Joining the many fans who wished Sky happy days and long life in the comments section, Nhlanhla gushed about how cute lil' miss thang looked.

"She's the prettiest, cutest princess," she wrote.

The party was held at Pere House, a popular spot for kiddie' birthday celebrations as former Miss SA Ntando Kunene recently hosted her son's birthday party there.

Here are some snaps from Sky's first birthday party: