‘We need to make it OK for men to be seen’ — AKA’s mom touched by Kanye West’s doccie

26 February 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lynn Forbes was left touched after watching rapper Ye's documentary on Netflix
Rapper AKA'S mom Lynn Forbes was all in her feels after watching American rapper and billionaire Kanye West aka Ye's Netflix doccie.

On Netflix the doccie is described as an “intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West's career and filmed over two decades”.

Jeen-Yuhs lets fans into the world of the rapper, his music and life journey. It also documents a closer look at Ye’s relationship with his mom Donda West, a side that warmed Lynn aka Glammy's heart.

Taking to her Instagram after she watched Ye's documentary, Glammy said she was touched by seeing the other side of the billionaire rapper. Being a mom who is always in her children's corners, we are sure her sons Kiernan and Stefan Forbes love their mom to bits.

“We need to make it OK for men to be seen, be vulnerable and express their feelings. The scenes of Donda and Kanye in #JeenYuhs are so touching.” Where do men go for this kind of comfort when their moms are gone?"

In her mentions, one follower empathised with Ye, who has to deal with living in a world where the kind of love his mother showered him with is no more.

“This is so a powerful moment and one realises why it was so extremely hard for him after his mother passed because that type of comfort of his mother no longer exists in his life.”

Lynn is very supportive of her children and last year  took to her timeline to give AKA props for his courage to speak out about his mental health. 

“Last night Kiernan spoke up about being diagnosed with clinical depression and living with depression for many months. Speaking about something this personal requires so much courage,” she wrote. 

