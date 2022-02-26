‘We need to make it OK for men to be seen’ — AKA’s mom touched by Kanye West’s doccie

Rapper AKA'S mom Lynn Forbes was all in her feels after watching American rapper and billionaire Kanye West aka Ye's Netflix doccie.

On Netflix the doccie is described as an “intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West's career and filmed over two decades”.

Jeen-Yuhs lets fans into the world of the rapper, his music and life journey. It also documents a closer look at Ye’s relationship with his mom Donda West, a side that warmed Lynn aka Glammy's heart.

Taking to her Instagram after she watched Ye's documentary, Glammy said she was touched by seeing the other side of the billionaire rapper. Being a mom who is always in her children's corners, we are sure her sons Kiernan and Stefan Forbes love their mom to bits.

“We need to make it OK for men to be seen, be vulnerable and express their feelings. The scenes of Donda and Kanye in #JeenYuhs are so touching.” Where do men go for this kind of comfort when their moms are gone?"