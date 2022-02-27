TshisaLIVE

Big Zulu thanks 'Nkabi Nation' as his song tops the charts

27 February 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Big Zulu thanked Nkabi Nation for their support
Image: Instagram/Big Zulu

Rapper Big Zulu is thrilled his song is the biggest in the country right now. 

Taking to Instagram the iVolovolo hitmaker shared with his followers that his latest single featuring Xowla was trending at number one on Radiomonitor.

“Ay konakele Nkabi Nation iVolovolo is sitting on number 1 on Radiomonitor  the biggest song in the country right now iVolovolo Siyabonga.”

Big Zulu joins the likes of music producer and musician Zakes Bantwini who have hit the number one spot on the list of songs.

Zakes made history last year when he was at the number one spot. 

His chart-topping single Osama became the first and only single since Radiomonitor's establishment to retain the number one spot for 10 weeks in a row on SA radio charts. 

Radiomonitor confirmed the milestone was inclusive of both international and local songs released in the past five years since the launch of the British music company.

Big Zulu made history  last year at the 10th instalment of the annual SA Hip Hop Awards when he bagged seven awards. He also led the nominations list with 10 nominations winning the biggest award of the night, Song of the Year, for his single Mali Eningi featuring Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai.  Big Zulu took home six other awards.

Taking to Instagram recently Big Zulu let his followers know his awards had finally arrived.

