Big Zulu thanks 'Nkabi Nation' as his song tops the charts

Rapper Big Zulu is thrilled his song is the biggest in the country right now.

Taking to Instagram the iVolovolo hitmaker shared with his followers that his latest single featuring Xowla was trending at number one on Radiomonitor.

“Ay konakele Nkabi Nation iVolovolo is sitting on number 1 on Radiomonitor the biggest song in the country right now iVolovolo Siyabonga.”

Big Zulu joins the likes of music producer and musician Zakes Bantwini who have hit the number one spot on the list of songs.