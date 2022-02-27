TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Actor SK Khoza shows off his singing abilities

27 February 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor SK Khoza shows off his unbelievable vocal range.
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza

Actor SK Khoza had his fans singing his praises after showing off his vocal skills.

Moshe Ndiki took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a video of SK Khoza singing while massaging his feet. 

“My foot massage turned into a serenading ceremony,” Moshe captioned the post. 

Watch the video below:

Since SK's stint on Mzansi Magic's The Queen, the actor had remained mum on his social platforms after allegations that he had assaulted his ex-fiancée, Ayanda “Mandy” Hlongwane.

According to City Press, Ayanda allegedly opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Fourways police station. This  led to his arrest and release on R1,000 bail.

In an official statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net confirmed the news but did not disclose any reason. 

“Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast of The Queen,” said Nomsa Philiso.

In a post shared on the Ferguson Films Facebook page soon after that, the production company praised SK for his hard work and wished him the best in his future endeavours. 

“We would like to wish Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza all the best for the future as he exits #TheQueenMzansi. You have been a hardworking individual from the day you walked on to our set. We have no doubt that you will carry on winning and working harder! Until next time!” read the post.

