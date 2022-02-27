WATCH | His spirit lives on through music! Five of Riky Rick’s greatest hits
When Riky Rick burst onto the scene in 2011 it was with a bang. His electrifying performances, music prowess and street cred are some of the things he will be missed for.
Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, died this week at the age of 34.
The KwaMashu-born rapper has been lauded for bringing the spotlight on others.
Riky gifted the world with hit songs and left many with fond memories of beautiful encounters with him.
Here are the rapper's hit songs in no particular order.
Sidlukotini
This song topped the charts and won a Best Hit Single Award at the Metro FM Music Awards. In his acceptance speech his mic was cut while he was still speaking. He urged young and up and coming artists to use the internet as a tool to market their craft.
.
Boss Zonke
After settling in the hearts of South Africans as a new age rapper and style icon there was no stopping Riky. He took his brand seriously and it was all about the culture and inclusivity.
Amantombazane
This remix, which came out in 2015, brought Mzansi to a standstill. It was a world the rapper imagined when he was vocal about collaborations in the South African hip-hop industry.
Nafukwa
This is the song that saw Riky Rick's name blow up. When it came out many loved the song because of its catchy chorus and it was a real vibe.
Sondela
The song from his Family Values album was dedicated to his wife Bianca Naidoo. On the cover of the album was his young son Malik, and the visuals are of the moment his son was born. Riky adored his family.
In 2018 Riky took the brave decision to step out of the limelight, hinting at struggles with mental health.
“I am not in the right place mentally to continue doing shows or anything that involves leaving my children. I am taking time to find my faith before I lose the connection with the people I love the most,” he wrote in a message to fans.
He later revealed to listeners of his podcast series LAB LIVE that he suffered from “chronic depression” and was on a “destructive path” after losing his dad.