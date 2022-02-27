WATCH | His spirit lives on through music! Five of Riky Rick’s greatest hits

When Riky Rick burst onto the scene in 2011 it was with a bang. His electrifying performances, music prowess and street cred are some of the things he will be missed for.

Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, died this week at the age of 34.

The KwaMashu-born rapper has been lauded for bringing the spotlight on others.

Riky gifted the world with hit songs and left many with fond memories of beautiful encounters with him.

Here are the rapper's hit songs in no particular order.