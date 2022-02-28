Andile Gaelesiwe explains how speaking up about GBV 'freed' her

Media personality and gender-based violence activist Andile Gaelesiwe says MTV Shuga's 3-part documentary series, What Makes a Man is exactly the type of content needed to aid the pandemic that is GBV in SA.

After Bujy Bikwa and Big Zulu topped SA's trends list when they were revealed to have contributed to the documentary, Andile said she shared the same sentiments with executive producer Ayanda Makayi that it was important to have different voices on the show to capture the state of GBV in the country.

“The docu-series makes us all look at ourselves in the mirror and I wish for more like this. So that television is not about that fake life that we sell that does nothing, instead of causing depression. In fact I'd love for television to have so much more things that are thought-provoking and maybe some things will change,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Andile relates baring her GBV experiences in her book, Remember, to how people should approach the matter, as it is something she still has to face each day of her life.

“My book is one of the most uncomfortable things for me right now because I did go there. I opened that wound for the whole world to see and it freed me. So that's why having conversations with people like Bujy and whoever else is supposedly a perpetrator.

“I didn't want to do the book. I said to the publishers for two years [that] I'm not going to do this thing if I'm not going to be as brutally honest as I think I need to be for some kind of change to happen, and I did it. So this docuseries, for me, does exactly that.”

Facing those traumas hasn't been easy, especially having to hear alleged perpetrators share their views on the show.

“It's important for us to understand the trauma, the healing process [and] what's going on in the psyche of a person who's going to wake up one day and decide, 'I'm going to rape my little girl'.”

Recalling the first episode, where Ayanda's mother spoke of death row as a solution to gender-based violence, Andile said she at times shared the same view.

“On a day when you get me when I'm sad, and I've read something, I'd say yes, bring back the death penalty. On a different day then I'd think about people on death row who were wrongly accused.

“There's pain, there's trauma on women. Every day is enough. And [the question is], can there be something that can literally stop it in its tracks?”