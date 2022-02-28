'Cyberbullies came like a flood but I still stood' — says Babes Wodumo
Self-proclaimed queen of gqom Babes Wodumo has pat herself on the back for being able to withstand the showbiz heat.
She has come a long way as a gqom artist and dons many hats — wife, mom, reality TV star and more.
Taking to Instagram Babes reminisced and shared with her followers snaps and four albums she has under her belt since she burst onto the scene with her hit single Wololo.
Things have not been all rosy for the gqom sensation, but she prides herself in making Mzansi proud.
“My hard work, I’ve travelled the world, made mistakes, spoken my mind and feelings got judged by being human, some people made assumptions because they heard from whoever, but I stood my ground.”
The singer revealed she was able to stand even after severe cyber bullying about her language preference when doing interviews.
“Cyber bullies came like a flood, but I stood, wrote and did interviews nge mother tongue kwafana, they said 'Babes doesn’t know English'. I wrote and did interviews ngesingisi. 'Ubhalelwe ubani?' But I made sure I made my country proud. More international features coming soon, cause niyazi ngiyi gqom queen,” she wrote.
Since last year Babes has set her sights on growing her brand and juggling music and family life. She revealed that she was looking to get a piece of the amapiano pie in a chat she had with TshisaLIVE.
Babes promised her fans she was working hard on the music side of things and was multitasking to ensure that she doesn't starve her fans while she focused on bringing up her baby boy Sponge.
“I'm trying to move it both at the same time as we done shooting for the reality show. My second coming single from the second-best selling gqom album Idando Kazi after Gqom Queen, Intomb Yesgebengu which is exciting.”
“We are working on an amapiano feature with Kamo and international artists.”
