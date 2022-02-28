'Cyberbullies came like a flood but I still stood' — says Babes Wodumo

Self-proclaimed queen of gqom Babes Wodumo has pat herself on the back for being able to withstand the showbiz heat.

She has come a long way as a gqom artist and dons many hats — wife, mom, reality TV star and more.

Taking to Instagram Babes reminisced and shared with her followers snaps and four albums she has under her belt since she burst onto the scene with her hit single Wololo.

Things have not been all rosy for the gqom sensation, but she prides herself in making Mzansi proud.

“My hard work, I’ve travelled the world, made mistakes, spoken my mind and feelings got judged by being human, some people made assumptions because they heard from whoever, but I stood my ground.”