‘I hide it well, I am a broke man’ — PH Raw opens up about his financial woes

PH Raw says he's feeling more free after lifting the lid on the financial struggles he has hidden for the past seven years.

The producer and DJ took to his Instagram page on Thursday to reveal that after he made sacrifices to pursue music, he hit a financial slump.

“As a producer and artist, most of my career I've been broke. I've lived hand to mouth. I left everything I had going for me for the music. Ever since I lost my home, car and family. I am a broke artist, I am a broke producer, I am a broke man,” he wrote.

PH Raw revealed his relationship with money had changed over the years as he's constantly had to borrow money.

“Every year for the past seven years I've worked for change and stayed broke. My children, nephews and nieces look at me and see more of what they can be. They don't see what I am, broke.

“I hide it so well. Over the years I've loaned so much money just to maintain my broke. Some I even forgot I owe (embarrassing) because as soon as I have it, I need to loan another! What a joke. Broke as I am, I still have much to give.”