Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — reports
Emotional letters allegedly written by Riky Rick to his wife and children before his death have come to light.
The rapper died on Wednesday February 23.
Sunday World reported on Sunday they received two leaked letters from sources in the artist’s inner circle where he apologised to his wife Bianca and children Maik and Jordan asking them not to blame themselves for his death and expressing his love for them.
Read some of the quotes from the letters below:
LETTER TO HIS WIFE BIANCA
“Dear Bianca, this pain is too much. I don’t want you to blame yourself for my life being unbearable.”
LETTER TO MAIK
“Follow your passions my son. Your world is bigger than anything you could ever imagine. I love you!”
LETTER TO JORDAN
“I love you. I’m sorry. Keep each other close. Love each other. Please don’t blame yourself. I cannot take the pain. I love you.”
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the family were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Though SAPS Capt Mavela Masondo was not able to confirm or deny claims that Riky had taken his own life or the existence of the notes, he confirmed they opened an inquest into the circumstances of his death.
Riky's family announced they've planned an intimate gathering for his send-off, which will be live streamed.
A memorial service for the hitmaker will be held on Friday. Close friends, family and selected media will gather for the special “Tribute Celebration” which will also be live streamed.
The Makhado family have thanked SA and the world for the outpouring of love they've received. They said they are “deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days”.
With Riky Rick having openly spoken about his mental health struggles, Sadag deputy board chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele told TimesLIVE the musician's death “must be a powerful reminder of the important and life-saving conversation about the problem of suicide in society. No-one should be next, let’s talk and let us help".
“Escaping the pain, grief and distress that many people look to suicide for does not need to cost one’s life. Instead, through skilled help, you can escape your distress and save a life.”
For help, call Sadag's suicide helpline 0800-567-567, Sadag helplines 0800-456-789 / 0800-21-22-23/ 0800-70-80-90 or SMS 31393 or www.sadag.org.
