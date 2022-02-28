Riky Rick’s face splattered across Jozi billboards in his honour
More tributes for Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado continue to pour in as Mzansi mourns the rapper's death.
Riky Rick died on February 23 and will be laid to rest on March 1 in a private ceremony in Johannesburg.
The family confirmed details in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, expressing their gratitude for the support they have received from close friends and the public.
Images of the late rapper on billboards around Johannesburg this weekend moved Mzansi.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Riky Rick was well-known for his music, style and business ethic. His creative flare has had his legacy honoured through the moniker of King Kotini, born around the same time he dropped the music video for his now-iconic track Sidlukotini in 2015 and Boss Zonke from his mega hit Boss Zonke.
His status as a fashion icon was cemented when he was awarded Most Stylish Male in Performing Art at the prestigious SA Style Awards.
Riky's strong entrepreneurial spirit saw him launch Cotton Club Records in 2017 and streetwear in 2018, which became a record-breaking range in SA.
His Cotton Festival which he launched in 2019, also became wildly successful.
