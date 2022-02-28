TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick’s face splattered across Jozi billboards in his honour

28 February 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Billboards featuring Riky Rick have been set up around Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

More tributes for Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado continue to pour in as Mzansi mourns the rapper's death.

Riky Rick died on February 23 and will be laid to rest on March 1 in a private ceremony in Johannesburg.

The family confirmed details in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, expressing their gratitude for the support they have received from close friends and the public.

Images of the late rapper on billboards around Johannesburg this weekend moved Mzansi. 

Take a look at the pictures below:

Riky Rick was well-known for his music, style and business ethic. His creative flare has had his legacy honoured through the moniker of King Kotini, born around the same time he dropped the music video for his now-iconic track Sidlukotini in 2015 and Boss Zonke from his  mega hit Boss Zonke.

His status as a fashion icon was cemented when he was awarded Most Stylish Male in Performing Art at the prestigious SA Style Awards.

Riky's strong entrepreneurial spirit saw him launch Cotton Club Records in 2017  and streetwear in 2018, which became a record-breaking range in SA.

His Cotton Festival which he launched in 2019, also became wildly successful.

Riky Rick will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Tuesday

The funeral of the beloved South African artist Rikhado Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg ...
2 days ago

Riky Rick: Dreaming of the future, planning for death

Just days before he committed suicide, rapper Riky Rick seemed upbeat, happy and excited about the future, friends and colleagues said this week.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'I'm not ready to let go yet' — Cassper breaks his silence over Riky Rick's death

"I'm not ready to let go yet , it's all still a shock but what I shared with this man was real and we both knew it."
2 days ago

Riky Rick's death is a reminder of the 'tigers don't cry' mentality in society, says Sadag

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group says rapper Riky Rick's death is reminder that SA is living in an epidemic of mental health difficulties "with ...
News
3 days ago
