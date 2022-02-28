Riky Rick’s face splattered across Jozi billboards in his honour

More tributes for Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado continue to pour in as Mzansi mourns the rapper's death.

Riky Rick died on February 23 and will be laid to rest on March 1 in a private ceremony in Johannesburg.

The family confirmed details in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, expressing their gratitude for the support they have received from close friends and the public.

Images of the late rapper on billboards around Johannesburg this weekend moved Mzansi.

Take a look at the pictures below: