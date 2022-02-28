SNAPS | Inside Da L.E.S’ all white party where celebs dressed up to honour Riky Rick
Rapper Da L.E.S' iconic and super exclusive all-white themed party took place at the weekend, and celebs used the event to honour the late rapper Riky Rick.
The exclusive event featured the who’s who in the entertainment industry dressed in white and popping champagne bottles by the poolside.
Riky Rick was always invited and always rocked up dressed to the nines.
Following his untimely death last week, celebs showed up and showed off in his honour. Some guests were wearing Riky's Cotton Fest merch in honour of the pioneer of the festival.
Taking to Instagram, rapper Moozlie shared some snaps.
Her IG stories shared moments from the event that showed guests were feeling Riky's physical absence.
Riky's sense of fashion and street cred was among the things the rapper was loved for. He put his signature style in his recent Cotton Fest merch.
The festival made a come back this year after a two-year hiatus is set to take place next month.
Riky's strong entrepreneurial spirit saw him launch Cotton Club Records in 2017 and streetwear in 2018, which became a record-breaking range in SA.
His Cotton Festival launched in 2019 also became wildly successful.
Riky Rick's funeral will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg on March 1.
Close friends, family and selected media will gather for the special “Tribute Celebration” which will be live streamed.
The Makhado family have thanked SA and the world for the outpouring of love they've received since the untimely passing of the rapper on Wednesday. In the statement they said they are “deeply moved by the global outpouring of support”.
