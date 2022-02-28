SNAPS | Inside Da L.E.S’ all white party where celebs dressed up to honour Riky Rick

Rapper Da L.E.S' iconic and super exclusive all-white themed party took place at the weekend, and celebs used the event to honour the late rapper Riky Rick.

The exclusive event featured the who’s who in the entertainment industry dressed in white and popping champagne bottles by the poolside.

Riky Rick was always invited and always rocked up dressed to the nines.

Following his untimely death last week, celebs showed up and showed off in his honour. Some guests were wearing Riky's Cotton Fest merch in honour of the pioneer of the festival.