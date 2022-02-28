WATCH | ‘Protect your soul’ — Zodwa Wabantu warns fans

Zodwa Wabantu has shared insight with her followers about protecting their space. The dancer and reality TV star recently embraced her ancestral calling and is well on her journey.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Zodwa said in a clip that people needed to say “no” to certain situations and people that would leave them spiritually vulnerable.

“Some parts of your life, your soul, your energy is for you keep to yourself. Know who you are when you are alone. Because all these people come to take from you. Don't tell me about money and material."

She warned her followers to limit their openness and carefree approach to life and people.

“People want to live, they take energy. They take your wisdom and you will be left empty and naked without knowing yourself. Don't be available to all these places. Protect your soul.”