'Yes, I'm scared' — Mark Pilgrim confirms cancer return after 33 years in remission
Prayers and good wishes have flooded media personality Mark Pilgrim's social media timeline after he confirmed that his cancer has returned — after 33 years in remission.
Mark, who hosts the 9am-noon slot at the community station Hot 102.7 took to his social media to confirm the devastating news, expressing both his fear and hope as he prepares to fight for his life once more.
“Thank you for all the kind messages of support as I’ve spent a few days away with loved ones. We’ll know the full extent of what’s going on in a few days after the PET scan. Suffice to say, the Big C has come knocking on my door again.
“I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love. This is my story. And there’s more chapters to come ... ” Pilgrim said.
The media personality thanked his wife in a previous post for her unending love and support. He also thanked his family, children, friends, fans and radio station Hot 102.7.
Read his full post below.
He is no stranger to fighting the disease as he was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988. Since then he has been an ambassador for the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) and has been “a friend” of the Reach for a Dream Foundation for years.
In 2021, he fought Covid-19 after testing positive in June.
The radio personality took to social media to tell fans he was self-isolating at home as he documented his journey on social media. He penned a heartfelt letter to his immune system and shared that he previously had fought cancer and a heart attack and was positive he would overcome Covid-19 as well.
“We've been through a lot together over the years. You kicked cancer's butt and also saved us after a heart attack. Now you're being challenged again and you're showing your strength once more. You're my heavyweight boxing champ and you're fighting so hard. I'm so proud of you,” he wrote at the time.