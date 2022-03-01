'In all honesty, I’m tired!' — DJ Speedsta bids Metro FM farewell

Lesego “DJ Speedsta” Nkaiseng has closed the curtain on Metro FM after five years.

DJ Speedsta joined the radio station in 2017 hosting hip hop centred show, Absolute Hip-Hop alongside media personality LootLove until later doing the show solo every Saturday night.

The media personality penned a lengthy Instagram post on Monday recalling his journey in the radio industry while announcing his resignation from Metro FM.

“It was April 2017, I was on holiday in Amsterdam. Had just signed a new contract at YFM. I, out of nowhere get a call saying; 'We want you at Metro,' at the time I just signed a new contract at YFM. I said to Mr. Soglo; 'What do you mean you want me at Metro' is this some kind of joke? He said no. We want you as soon as you get back. I took all my savings and bought myself out [of] my YFM contract to go do my dream job," he wrote.

DJ Speedsta continued saying that while it was his lifelong dream to join the radio station, he had grown tired of missing out on his loved ones' milestones and job opportunities due to the demands of the show.

“Today is a sad one for me, But an interesting one. I sacrificed my Saturday nights, sacrificed my gigs, missed plenty [of] weddings, plenty Saturday nights, Missed a lot of time with people who care for me. I told the lord last year there’s no way I’m doing that any longer and here we are.”

In expressing his gratitude for being afforded the opportunity to be part of the radio station, DJ Speedsta said he was emotional penning the note but said he felt fulfilled having been able to provide a platform for artists.

“I want to take this opportunity to Thank everybody at Metro FM for believing in me and for all the moments. I have tears in my eyes as I type this. We did our thing, Me, Looty, and Jawz. Absolute Hip Hop!

“Was so sad to tell auntie Merissa that this was the last invoice we’re doing. When I was at YFM we put people on, When I was at Metro we put more people on. I’m glad I could contribute to the culture. In all honesty, I’m tired! I’m tired of a lot of things. A story for another day. We out, Thank you and goodbye Metro FM family.”