MaMkhize slams claim she has abandoned Sbahle Mpisane

If there's one thing about reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, she is quick to check trolls who come for her family members.

After MaMkhize accompanied Andile Mpisane for the Legendz of The Streetz Tour in the US, a troll questioned why Sbhale did not tag along on the trip and speculated she was being “abandoned”.

The reality TV star set the record straight, saying her son Andile had invited Sbahle on the trip but she decided to stay and focus on reviving her career after surviving a horrific car accident in 2018.

“I don't know why you are saying that, but so that you are OK, Sbahle is working very hard to restore her career. Andy did ask her but she is focused on what she is busy with now [and] needed no distraction.

“Travelling will always be there, but opportunity, you miss them if you are not focused. Lastly I have a huge family and not all of them were here. I don't know why you are only singling her out. I am really sorry you feel she was supposed to be with me,” she wrote.