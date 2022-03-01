WATCH | ‘I gave him his last haircut’ — Legends Barber founder Sheldon pays tribute to Riky Rick

Emotions ran high on Tuesday when family, friends and industry colleagues of rapper Riky Rick said their final goodbyes at a private funeral ceremony in Johannesburg.

Riky Rick's friend and founder of Legends Barber Sheldon Tatchell was emotional when he shared his fondest memories of their friendship that spilled over to business.

He said they bonded immediately after they met the first time when he was giving the rapper his first haircut.

“Because he believed in my dreams and business goals, I could talk to him about anything, even if it was sports and intimate family things we might go through.”

Sheldon struggled to hold back tears as he spoke about how he gave Riky one last haircut the day before the funeral..

“I was honoured yesterday to give him his last haircut. It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life. I miss hearing the sound of his voice saying 'It's too much!' but that voice will ever be engraved in my mind as I move forward and his legacy.”