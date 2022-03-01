WATCH | ‘I want you to go and meet your freedom’ — Riky Rick’s mother’s final words to her son

It was an emotionally charged ceremony on Tuesday when rapper Riky Rick was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for an intimate service dressed in white and matching the coffin in which the rapper's body lay.

Riky died last Wednesday after taking his own life.

The rapper's family and friends took turns to thank him his impact on their lives.

His mother Louisa Zondo and his wife's father, Mr Naidoo, spoke of the light, love and kindness Riky embodied in their lives.

They thanked him for allowing them to love him.

“The main thing I want to thank you for was for giving me the opportunity to call you son and hear you call me pops when you did," Mr Naidoo said.

Riky's mother said she wished her son found the peace he was longing for.

“My Riky, words no longer have any relevance. There is nothing to be said at this point because my Riky you are no longer this or that, you are everything. “

“I want to thank you for the opportunity to be your mother, I want thank you for the lasting lessons learnt from your vulnerability and I want you to now rest, I want you to go and meet your freedom. We will carry on your legacy, may it be well with you my son. Lala ngoxolo mtanam”