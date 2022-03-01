TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Riky Rick laid to rest in intimate funeral

01 March 2022 - 11:12 By Constance Gaanakgomo

Family, friends and industry colleagues of rapper Riky Rick will say their final goodbyes on Tuesday at a private funeral ceremony in Johannesburg.

The family of the rapper, whose real name was Rikhado Makhado, confirmed his death last Wednesday. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, they asked for privacy and prayers.

“The family of SA artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Rikhado Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.”

A memorial service for the hitmaker will follow on Friday March 4.

The hip-hop fraternity has been hit the hardest with many rappers lauding Riky for his pioneering spirit, fashion and street cred that opened doors for upcoming MCs. 

Riky Rick burst into mainstream fame with his platinum certified Family Values in 2015 after making a name for himself and asserting his influence in SA hip-hop culture for several years behind the scenes.

One of his greatest achievements, in addition to his music legacy, is the establishment of Cotton Festival, which was due to make a comeback in 2022 after taking a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

Riky Rick’s face splattered across Jozi billboards in his honour

Riky Rick has been honoured on billboards in Gauteng
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — reports

Riky Rick reportedly reassured his wife and children of his love for them in his last moments.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest ‘regrets’ thinking he had more time with Riky Rick

"I thought we had time. I can’t say I don’t regret wasting it but I have to come to terms with it at some point."
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Riky Rick will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Tuesday

The funeral of the beloved South African artist Rikhado Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘We need to make it OK for men to be seen’ — AKA’s mom touched by Kanye West’s ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Da L.E.S’ all white party where celebs dressed up to honour Riky ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Wanna lose weight? The secret to success is in food, says Unathi Nkayi TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I was on the verge of committing suicide’: Dumi Mkokstad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA