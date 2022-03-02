Connie’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defends Ferguson Films on Twitter

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson has come out guns blazing in defence of reports that their production company has let go two actors from The Queen.

Taking to Twitter in a series of tweets, Lesedi, who is a casting director at Ferguson Films, denied the reports that both Brenda Ngxoli and Vuyo Ngcukana were off the show.

In reply to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's claims about what's happening at Ferguson Films, Lesedi implied it was a personal vendetta that the commentator had against them.

“Phil, it’s personal when you LIE. 1. Brenda did not leave nor are there any salary disputes 2. Vuyo has not been fired. Just stop man.”

In their back and forth Lesedi also tweeted and questioned the blogger.