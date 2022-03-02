‘He banna, not today’ — Malema slams Nathi Mthethwa for ‘insensitive’ tweet on the day of Riky Rick’s funeral

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has been lambasted for an "insensitive' tweet on the day of Riky Rick’s funeral.

While many bid their final goodbyes to the late rapper on Tuesday, Mthethwa tweeted that he and his department were at the Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Tshwane to officially launch Human Rights Month.

The tweet was accompanied by images showing the minister standing in front of lynch ropes.

According to SA History, Kgosi Mampuru is the only prison in SA where executions took place.

“Earlier today, we were at Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Tshwane in Gauteng to officially launch Human Rights Month. As an integral part of our programme, we embarked on a tour of the Kgosi Mampuru Gallows Museum, a national heritage site,” said Mthethwa.

Mthethwa's tweet sparked reactions from many, including EFF leader Julius Malema and DJ Shimza, who criticised him for sharing such images on the day of Riky Rick's funeral.

Riky, aged 34, died last Wednesday after reportedly taking his own life. He was cremated after a private service on Tuesday.

As a result of the criticism, Mthethwa closed the comment section of his tweet. Attempts to get comment from the minister on the tweet and backlash were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.

“The timing. Read the f***ing room,” Shimza told the minister.

Malema said, “He banna, not today”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: