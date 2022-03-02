‘He banna, not today’ — Malema slams Nathi Mthethwa for ‘insensitive’ tweet on the day of Riky Rick’s funeral
‘The timing. Read the f***ing room’, DJ Shimza told the minister
Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has been lambasted for an "insensitive' tweet on the day of Riky Rick’s funeral.
While many bid their final goodbyes to the late rapper on Tuesday, Mthethwa tweeted that he and his department were at the Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Tshwane to officially launch Human Rights Month.
The tweet was accompanied by images showing the minister standing in front of lynch ropes.
According to SA History, Kgosi Mampuru is the only prison in SA where executions took place.
“Earlier today, we were at Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Tshwane in Gauteng to officially launch Human Rights Month. As an integral part of our programme, we embarked on a tour of the Kgosi Mampuru Gallows Museum, a national heritage site,” said Mthethwa.
Mthethwa's tweet sparked reactions from many, including EFF leader Julius Malema and DJ Shimza, who criticised him for sharing such images on the day of Riky Rick's funeral.
Riky, aged 34, died last Wednesday after reportedly taking his own life. He was cremated after a private service on Tuesday.
As a result of the criticism, Mthethwa closed the comment section of his tweet. Attempts to get comment from the minister on the tweet and backlash were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.
“The timing. Read the f***ing room,” Shimza told the minister.
Malema said, “He banna, not today”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
I swear this is a deliberate move by Nathi Mthethwa, who knows this may be pettiness for not being invited to Ricky Rick funeral as Min of Arts & Culture https://t.co/Y0dCNxBocF— Щandile (@FanFan_Mkhize) March 1, 2022
And you didn't want anyone to comment, you planned this and you knew exactly what you are doing. Awumdala Nathi Mthethwa. 😭😭 https://t.co/uqqx543Et8— Mzabalazo (@sbulelomgqobozi) March 1, 2022
Dear Minister Nathi Mthethwa, some of us are going through a lot and one of our homies just committed Suicide Jo & Wena you posting such.. ah bra yaka what’s wrong with you!? Couldn’t you wait until tomorrow or some other time when we’re bit healed ?? Ya noo https://t.co/q7b5IFoqTD— Masego’s dad 9 feb. (@illythehost) March 1, 2022
Nathi Mthethwa is a primary example of our Government not being in touch with the realities of the masses of this country. Riky Rick was right when he said we are on our own, they are proving him right even in death. So insensitive sies— MaZwide (@Malwande_udumo) March 1, 2022
The quoted tweets surprise me, as if we didn't expect this from Nathi mthethwa, arguably the most useless and clearly most insensitive minister in ramaphosa's cabinet. The fact that he has blocked replied implies that he knows how sour this tweet is. Absolutely disgusting! https://t.co/AEcyMlDE9r— Huma Sir! (@_ThatBoyB) March 1, 2022
Couldn’t Nathi Mthethwa read the room?I mean today out of all days he posts that thing ?Nxaa Yohh💔💔ong tena go feta yeses!— Reitumetse Makua (@RMK_SA1) March 1, 2022
• If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline, 0800 567 567, Cipla Helpline 0800 456 789, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or SMS 31393.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.