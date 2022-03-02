‘Here’s to new beginnings’ — Somizi redesigns his wedding band into a promise ring

Somizi and Mohale had a traditional wedding in September 2019 and their fairytale white wedding in January 2020. The ceremonies were recorded for a reality show that broke Showmax viewership records.

Their relationship was, however, short-lived after a messy split laced with abuse allegations.

While Somizi admitted their relationship was a rollercoaster of emotions, he denied ever being physically abusive towards his estranged husband.

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about how he was coping following his separation from Somizi, Mohale would not confirm whether their divorce was finalised but said he was in the process of healing from the relationship debacle.

"It is important to heal but it is also important to know what you want in life. It's also important to understand yourself first because I think when we go into other relationships not healed, we are trying to find some sense of belonging in that relationship," he said.

"It took some time, I wouldn't know exactly how long and I wouldn't say it has already passed because it's a journey. I think it's still a journey I'm undergoing. More than anything I rely on family support because those are the people I am able to talk to."