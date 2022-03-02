TshisaLIVE

‘You were so concerned about young people at risk’ — Foundation to be launched in honour of Riky Rick

02 March 2022 - 09:30 By Joy Mphande
Riky Rick's family plans to launch a foundation for young artists.
Riky Rick's family plans to launch a foundation for young artists.
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick

Plans to launch a foundation in honour of Riky Rick were revealed at the rapper's private funeral in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Riky's family took to the podium to thank Mzansi for their support, and assured the star's fans they would continue his vision of assisting young artists.

Kumi Naidoo recalled their last conversation in which Riky emphasised the importance of his mission to provide young people with opportunities to prove themselves.

"In our last conversation you said mom and I need to help you with your core vision, which is to support young people. You were so concerned about young people at risk but you also wanted young people to have the same chances that you had to break into music, arts and culture." he said.

Naidoo said the family would launch a foundation in his name.

"Mama and I and and the rest of the family will work with your fans to bring this vision to light and ensure there will be a foundation set up in your name to serve young people in Africa."

Watch the full funeral service below:;

RECORDED | Riky Rick laid to rest in intimate funeral

Riky Rick was loved for many things, but it was his selflessness and spirit of collaboration that made him a king in the SA rap world.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — reports

Riky Rick reportedly reassured his wife and children of his love for them in his last moments.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Riky Rick’s face splattered across Jozi billboards in his honour

Riky Rick has been honoured on billboards in Gauteng
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Lloyiso’s performance at Riky Rick’s send-off leaves many in tears

Lloyiso moved Riky Rick's family, friends and fans to tears with his rendition of Sam Smith's 'Lay Me Down'
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ‘I gave him his last haircut’ — Legends Barber founder Sheldon pays ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Da L.E.S’ all white party where celebs dressed up to honour Riky ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I was on the verge of committing suicide’: Dumi Mkokstad TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Riky Rick’s wife Bianca says goodbye: ‘Thank you for giving us all you ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA