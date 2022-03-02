TshisaLIVE

Zola 7 is ‘fine’ after Nota’s comments spark concern about star’s wellbeing

02 March 2022 - 12:30 By Joy Mphande
Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini is said to be just fine.
Image: Moeketsi Moticoe

Nota had fans of Zola 7 concerned after he claimed the veteran rapper is not well.

Responding to a Twitter user who claimed people were no longer checking on Zola, Nota said he was "not doing well nor is he looking good". He claimed Muthaland Entertainment label owner Lance Stehr would assist to take care of his children.

"He has seven children. Their mothers are taking care of them. He can’t even take care of himself. Lance will take care of them, as he always has!"

Zola 7's personal assistant Siki Kunene told TshisaLIVE Nota's comments were misleading and the rapper is fine.

"All those things he said are utter rubbish. He's just trying to create hype over nothing. The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He's got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it."

Nota told TshisaLIVE his comments were merely a reference based an interview Zola 7 did with Mac G on Podcast and Chill last year.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lance said he was saddened to hear about Zola 7's conditions but refused further comment on Nota's claims.

