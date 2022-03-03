TshisaLIVE

'Every morning is harder than the last' — Cassper mourns late Riky Rick

03 March 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest opens up about grief after Riky Rick's death.
Cassper Nyovest opens up about grief after Riky Rick's death.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has expressed his gratitude for the love and support he's been receiving as he struggles to come to terms with the death of his friend, rapper Riky Rick, who was laid to rest on Tuesday. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Cassper recalled the last conversation he had with the rapper.          

“Your last words to me on January 9 were: 'Don't worry Boizen, you gone be ayt. Hold it down Boyz! Im out!.' I don't know if we'll be ayt Riky. The load is sooo heavy.

“All these pictures and memories are f*cking me up cause I thought we had a chance to create more in good time. Every morning is harder than the last. There's so much I wanted to tell you, I don't know if it means anything now. I am going to miss you ma dawg.” he wrote. 

On Wednesday, the rapper took to his Instagram stories saying he was struggling to come to terms with Ricky's death.         

“I've experienced a lot of kindness and love this week, I appreciate every message and every gesture as I am clearly not OK. I've cried and cried but I am yet to come to terms with this. I have to say this though, it's all in God's hands and all shall be well with our shoulds. God moves.”

Cassper Nyovest's Instagram story.
Cassper Nyovest's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

MORE

'I'm honestly going through a lot' - Cassper Nyovest fans send love after rapper shares cryptic message

"Nothing is going to change. The youth is doomed because we have no leaders. Just vibes!" Cassper wrote.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest ‘regrets’ thinking he had more time with Riky Rick

"I thought we had time. I can’t say I don’t regret wasting it but I have to come to terms with it at some point."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'I'm not ready to let go yet' — Cassper breaks his silence over Riky Rick's death

"I'm not ready to let go yet , it's all still a shock but what I shared with this man was real and we both knew it."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'Enjoy responsibly bafethu, eseng so' — Cassper reacts to video of drunk man

"I think this broer drank something else and they are framing Billiato," the rapper joked.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘I gave him his last haircut’ — Legends Barber founder Sheldon pays ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defends Ferguson Films on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. MaMkhize slams claim she has abandoned Sbahle Mpisane TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Riky Rick’s wife Bianca says goodbye: ‘Thank you for giving us all you ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...