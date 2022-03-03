'Every morning is harder than the last' — Cassper mourns late Riky Rick

Cassper Nyovest has expressed his gratitude for the love and support he's been receiving as he struggles to come to terms with the death of his friend, rapper Riky Rick, who was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Cassper recalled the last conversation he had with the rapper.

“Your last words to me on January 9 were: 'Don't worry Boizen, you gone be ayt. Hold it down Boyz! Im out!.' I don't know if we'll be ayt Riky. The load is sooo heavy.

“All these pictures and memories are f*cking me up cause I thought we had a chance to create more in good time. Every morning is harder than the last. There's so much I wanted to tell you, I don't know if it means anything now. I am going to miss you ma dawg.” he wrote.