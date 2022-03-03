'I'm honestly going through alot'- Cassper Nyovest fans send love after rapper shares cryptic message
Cassper Nyovest had his fans worried about his well-being after he posted a cryptic post on social media this week.
On the day of his former friend Riky Rick's funeral, Cassper took to his Twitter timeline to reveal he is "going through a lot".
In another post, Cassper slammed how fake social media was.
"Everything here is for clout. Even the 'be kind' tweets are for likes and retweets. They post them when something happens because that's what it's trending. Abo 'be kind' nabo 'depression is real guys' Mxm! Nothing is going to change. The youth is doomed because we have no leaders. Just vibes!"
Everything here is for clout. Even the "Be Kind" tweets are for likes and Rts. They post them when something happens cause that's what is trending. Abo "Be Kind" nabo "Depression is real guys" Mxm! Nothing is gonna change. The youth is doomed cause we have no leaders. Just vibes!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 2, 2022
DJ Black Coffee and close friend and business partner Lekau Sehoana were among the people who sent well-wishes and prayers to the rapper.
"Really sorry my brother. I know exactly how you feel. Hadhe (sorry) boi," Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana wrote.
Keep your eyes and ears away from the news and social media for a bit and rest in the Lord.— Jimmy (@JHDW2017) March 1, 2022
Let's embrace him, stand by him, hear his cries for help. Let's not bully him, put him down, and regret it later.— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) March 1, 2022
You are loved and appreciated Cassper. ❤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q5EcO9JQVZ
And he has to go outside the country…where they don’t know him— The Baddest (@SegooLee) March 1, 2022
We need to go deep in prayer our celebrities are going through a lot— Township_Hustler (@TownshipHustler) March 1, 2022
