TshisaLIVE

'I'm honestly going through alot'- Cassper Nyovest fans send love after rapper shares cryptic message

03 March 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's tweet amid Riky Rick's funeral caused concern among his fans.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's tweet amid Riky Rick's funeral caused concern among his fans.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest had his fans worried about his well-being after he posted a cryptic post on social media this week.

On the day of his former friend Riky Rick's funeral, Cassper took to his Twitter timeline to reveal he is "going through a lot".

In another post, Cassper slammed how fake social media was.

"Everything here is for clout. Even the 'be kind' tweets are for likes and retweets. They post them when something happens because that's what it's trending. Abo 'be kind' nabo 'depression is real guys' Mxm! Nothing is going to change. The youth is doomed because we have no leaders. Just vibes!"

DJ Black Coffee and close friend and business partner Lekau Sehoana were among the people who sent well-wishes and prayers to the rapper.

"Really sorry my brother. I know exactly how you feel. Hadhe (sorry) boi," Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana wrote.

READ MORE

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest ‘regrets’ thinking he had more time with Riky Rick

"I thought we had time. I can’t say I don’t regret wasting it but I have to come to terms with it at some point."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I'm not ready to let go yet' — Cassper breaks his silence over Riky Rick's death

"I'm not ready to let go yet , it's all still a shock but what I shared with this man was real and we both knew it."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick

Cassper Nyovest is heartbroken over the death of his former friend, rapper Riky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘I gave him his last haircut’ — Legends Barber founder Sheldon pays ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Riky Rick wrote letters to Bianca & his kids before taking his own life — ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defends Ferguson Films on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. MaMkhize slams claim she has abandoned Sbahle Mpisane TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Riky Rick’s wife Bianca says goodbye: ‘Thank you for giving us all you ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA