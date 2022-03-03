TshisaLIVE

Rapper Big Hash shares Riky Rick move that helped launch his career

03 March 2022 - 09:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The rapper said Riky Rick opened doors for him
Image: Instagram/ Big Hash

Big Hash is among a long list of rappers who have crossed paths with Riky Rick and paid tribute to the late star.

Taking to Instagram, Hash shared a clip of an interview Riky did where he called him up to join the conversation. He said the clip launched his career in SA hip-hop. 

"My life was never the same after this interview. This was damn near four years ago. I hope you find peace in knowing there was a lot of good you did for all of us that will never be lived down. You actually listened to us."

After hearing of the news of Riky's death last week, Big Hash posted a clip from their Dark Horse music video and said he chose to remember Riky that way.

"At one point you were the closest thing I had to a father figure. And no matter how life turned out, everything you did for me never went to waste."

